A CENTURY in an outright losing performance - it's a rare sight.
It was mixed emotions for City Colts' Henry Shoemark, who picked up his second Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket century of the 2022-23 season on Saturday in defeat to Orange CYMS at Riawena Oval.
Shoemark blasted 11 fours and six sixes on his way to 131, adding to the unbeaten 115 he scored against Centrals just two rounds ago, but could only watch on as the rest of his team couldn't hang around long enough to prevent CYMS from claiming maximum points.
Colts produced a much better performance than the 58 all out they did a week earlier, making their way to 215 in the second innings, which set CYMS a target of 131 for outright victory.
Tom Belmonte was the star of the show CYMS once again.
Following on from his 51 in the first innings he bettered that effort with an unbeaten 72 in the second innings to get his side home, and boost their claims for the minor premiership.
Meanwhile, the loss ends Colts' winning streak at three matches and turns the heat back up on the club in their pursuit for a top four finish.
"It's a bit bittersweet," Shoemark said.
"Last week really hurt us, but to come out and at least get back in front to give them something to chase was good. That's all we could do. We didn't just roll over.
"The new ball was definitely still zipping around a doing a little bit, like last week, but in the hotter weather once the new ball wore off it flattened out a lot more this week.
"We were hopeful with our bowling attack, and we tried to give ourselves every chance, but they obviously did well to get it."
Israel Symmington (25) was the only other Colts batter to get off to a modest start but the partnerships were difficult to come by.
Shoemark's hopeful that it won't be the last time he produces a big performance for Colts in their quest for a finals place.
"I'm feeling pretty good and I always try to pride myself on my batting," he said.
"I'd say it's one of the best seasons that I've had for a while, and the work is really paying off."
The team will have a big game at Loco Oval next round against Orange City, in a match that will have big finals ramifications.
