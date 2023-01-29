Western Advocate
Bathurst Bushrangers begin their AFL Central West pre-season training, Pat Fisher returns as coach

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated January 29 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
BATHURST Bushrangers president James King believes the club's senior women's team are on an encouraging trajectory, and expects that direction to continue upwards thanks to the return of the team's 2022 coach plus a host of new talent.

