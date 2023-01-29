BATHURST Bushrangers president James King believes the club's senior women's team are on an encouraging trajectory, and expects that direction to continue upwards thanks to the return of the team's 2022 coach plus a host of new talent.
The Bushies AFL Central West senior women's team officially kicks off their pre-season training at George Park this Tuesday as they look to build upon last year's campaign that featured six wins from 15 matches.
Pat Fisher has been confirmed as the returning head coach for the team.
King said having a mentor who is already familiar with everyone's play style and ability will help get the team off to a smooth start in their training.
"He's got a great bond within that group, and one of the other big things is that we've got a bunch of new players coming on board this year," he said.
"Pat will be able to help familiarise them with the rest of the playing group, and that's an important thing when you coming back into training, which returns for us this Tuesday."
Bushrangers showed their credentials last year when they beat grand finalists Dubbo Demons in the last match of the regular season.
While they ultimate were a rung below premiers Bathurst Giants and runners-up Dubbo throughout the season there were glimpses of promise for a Bushrangers side looking to get themselves into the premiership conversation.
In a very encouraging moment for the senior team's future the club's youth girls side emerged as premiers.
King wouldn't be surprised to see more players from the under 17s competition make the step up to the senior competition either this upcoming season or the near term future.
"We've had the benefit of being able to also draw upon players coming into Charles Sturt, and there's players who have come into the mix from there into our pre-season in the past," King said.
"Our Youth Girls team have only got three girls who are ageing out of that side, and that puts them into a very good position. A lot of those girls were only 15 last year. But no doubt many of them would love to try their hand at senior football this season.
"Lucy Driscoll is one whose name gets mentioned a fair bit in footy circles around here and she made her senior debut last year, and she was best on ground in that game, and she'd be one putting her hand up for more senior representation.
"There's probably two to three others who will find themselves in a similar situation this year, so that's a really good foundation to build off."
While not ready to give names, King said early recruitment for the 2023 squad has been very encouraging.
"Our girls went from winning one game in '21 to winning half a dozen games last year, and I think the standard of the competition significantly improved over the last 12 months," he said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how they continue to grow, and we've got some big bodies coming into the side, which is pretty advantageous. There's girls with league experience who have put their hands up to play."
