Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Bathurst residents enjoy the opening of the Archie 100 exhibition

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 3 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST residents have been gifted the rare opportunity of free access to a number of award winning paintings as part of a local exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.