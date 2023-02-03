BATHURST residents have been gifted the rare opportunity of free access to a number of award winning paintings as part of a local exhibition.
The Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize Exhibition is on display at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery for eight weeks, showcasing the evolution of Australia's most prestigious art prize.
The Archibald Prize is an Australian portraiture art award, that was first given out in 1921.
The Archie 100 exhibition will feature a range of paintings created throughout the last 100 years.
The event is expected to draw a large crowd, with over 500 people checking out the exhibition over the opening weekend - from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon.
A Western Advocate representative attended the exhibition and snapped some of the faces enjoying the display.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.