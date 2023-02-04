BATHURST residents enjoyed a colourful Friday evening, January 27, at the Bathurst Tennis Club's Pride Night.
The event coincided with the Australian Open's Pride Day, highlighting inclusivity not only in the tennis community, but in Bathurst and the Central West.
The Bathurst Pride Night saw locals dressed up, sporting rainbow accessories and having a fun time at the tennis centre.
The Australian Open was being livestreamed on a big screen for people to watch, the tennis courts were open with everyone enjoying a hit, there were games for the kids, some delicious nibbles and a sausage sizzle.
Having lived in Sydney for 20 years, and grown up in a more "judgmental" era, Eglinton Tennis Club publicity officer John Bullock said it's amazing to see the transformation in society, and community events like the Pride Night really help bring everyone together.
A Western Advocate representative attended the evening.
