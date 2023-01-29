THREE days, six wins, more than 1,000 kilometres and adding a shiny new cup to add to his trophy cabinet - that's how Nathan Turnbull spent his weekend.
Having already shown he is willing to travel to find the right races for his horses, Turnbull backed up from attending Bathurst's Friday meeting to head to Junee on Saturday and Canberra on Sunday.
The kilometres paid off as he not only built on the best start to a season in his training career with a pair of victories at each of those meetings, but claimed the coveted Junee Pacers Cup thanks to Camanchi Warrior.
It was the six-year-old's second cup win in four starts, having taken out Dubbo's Quamby's Stayers Cup in mid-December, and made it three from three at Junee in his overall career.
"He came here last year and got the track record, so he zooms around these little tracks as well as the big ones," Turnbull said.
"We're aiming at country cups with him."
While Turnbull drove a winning double at both Bathurst and Canberra, and won earlier in the Junee meeting aboard Modern Power, he needed a concession driver to get Camanchi Warrior into the cup.
But as it was he didn't have to go looking, as Canberra driver Taylah Osmond chased Turnbull for the job.
"I had planned to use Taylah and then she actually reached out and wrote a message," Turnbull said.
"That was gutsy of her and she got the job done."
Going from barrier 10 in the 2,170 metres feature, Osmond found herself in sixth spot with the $6 chance but soon got moving.
With 1,300m to go she set off three wide to get Camanchi Warrior into the death seat outside $3.10 favourite Punt Away.
That pair pulled away from the rest of the field through a 28.2 seconds third quarter and while Camanchi Warrior had faced the breeze, he still had enough left in his legs to spring an upset.
He showed his toughness as he won by by 2.7 metres in a 1:57.0 mile rate.
Turnbull, who had placed last in the same race driving stablemate Mista Macneedy, was delighted with Osmond's effort in the gig.
"I said to her 'Don't be afraid to go as he's not a real sit-sprinter and unless they were absolutely flying to make a move at the bell', but as it was she made a move at the right time and he was tough enough to out plug them," he said.
"It was great."
The win keeps the Junee Cup in the hands of the Turnbull family, with Nathan's younger sister Amanda Turnbull having taken out last year's edition with Fasika.
As for 18-year-old Osmond, it was ranked as one the biggest wins of her career.
"It was very exciting," Osmond said.
"It was good to get the drive from Nathan and to end up coming out to win it was very exciting.
"They did tell me he was tough, and I've watched a few of his replays, but he definitely toughed it out."
