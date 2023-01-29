HADYN Edwards scores his maiden century and adds to that a 3-1, Shaun Urza picks up nine wickets for the match including a 7-48 and Cameron Smith snares a five-for after a handy 45 - so who do you give man of the match to?
Those three stunning individual performances for Bathurst City McKay made for a remarkable match in the Bathurst District Cricket Association's presidents cup competition over the past fortnight.
On day one Bathurst City McKay blasted 343 runs in the space of 48 overs for the loss of just four wickets, declared, and had rivals Centennials Bulls three down by stumps.
Then on Saturday in the second half of the two-day clash at Learmonth Park 3 as the temperature hit 34.7 degrees, Bathurst City took 17 wickets to post an outright victory.
They dismissed Bulls for 202 then 52, taking 65.3 overs in total to do it.
"I can't remember a game like that and Centennials' second innings, bowling them out for 52, it looks like there wasn't much resistance but they made us work for it," Bathurst City skipper Cameron Smith said.
"Credit to those guys, they made us work hard. The wickets that we got were well thought out wickets, bowling to a plan and good balls.
"I can never remember playing in a game where someone gets a hundred, someone gets nine wickets for the match and someone takes eight wickets for the match, it was unreal."
The platform from which Bathurst City's remarkable victory was built came as they won the toss and batted first.
While Mark Langford (53) and Gary Bennett (52) did well before they retired and Smith hit a solid 45, Edwards was undoubtedly the star.
In reaching his 100 he blasted 14 boundaries and also sent the ball over the rope five times.
"Young Haydn, that was the first hundred he'd scored, and I don't remember him playing a false shot, he just dominated from ball one," Smith said.
"He'd been trying out for a rep footy side so he hadn't really been available this season, so to be concentrating on his footy and then come back to us for this game as we were a little bit short and hit a hundred - he's a very, very talented player.
"I think his second scoring shot was a six. He just dominated, he knuckled down and everything he hit was straight into a gap.
"We made 343 in like 50 overs, you don't get scores that big in presos, you absolutely don't," Smith added.
He just dominated, he knuckled down and everything he hit was straight into a gap.- Cameron Smith on Hadyn Edwards
After having Bulls three down at stumps on day one, Bathurst City's bowlers picked up they left off on Saturday.
Urza put his side in a position to push for an outright victory as he took 7-48 off his 13 overs, of which four were maidens.
It was easily his best figures for the season, but Smith said the quick has been impressive the entire summer.
"He's been bowling well all season and just been a bit unlucky. Saturday was no different to what he's done the rest of the season but he got the results," he said.
"So credit to him for sticking to it."
With Bulls all out for 202, Smith enforced the follow on. His side needed to dismiss them for 140 to claim maximum points - they did even better.
Edwards backed up his efforts with the bat to claim 3-1 off 6.3 overs, Smith saying: "He's just a genuine opening bowling, he's quick."
Urza added 2-10 off four overs to his tally - he's now taken 21 wickets for the season.
But it was the skipper who was the standout as he finished with 5-10 off seven overs, of which four were maidens.
It added to his 3-24 off six overs in the first innings.
What Smith enjoyed just as much as his success on Saturday and for the season thus far - he's taken 24 wickets and scored more than 200 runs - is doing it in a team that includes his son Riley.
"I have taken quite a few five-fors, I've been playing presidents cup since I was 13-years-old, and had about five or six years off with kids and stuff," he said.
"The opportunity came up about four years ago to come back and play with my eldest son in the team as well and I couldn't say no to that.
"That was always a dream that I and a mate had when we were younger and first had kids, we wanted to keep sticking around so one day we could play with our kids."
That mix of talented teenagers and experienced older players has been working well for Bathurst City McKay, with Smith hoping they can go on to play finals cricket.
"We've got six or seven juniors that are in our 16-man squad and five of them have been there since we came back into pres cup about four years ago," Smith said.
"So a lot of them have come through from 12 or 13-year-olds and now we've got the squad right.
"Langas, myself and Gary, the three of us have got over 200 runs for the season and I've never done that, I've always been very McGrath like in getting wickets but not any runs at all.
"So it's been a solid season from us and with the squad we have on paper, there's no reason why we can't think we'll be in the top two by the end of the season.
"We're all firing, we all get along and we're all mates."
