Haydn Edwards, Shaun Urza and Cameron Smith shine in Bathurst City McKay's remarkable win

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 30 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:30am
Shaun Urza, Cameron Smith and Haydn Edwards all starred for Bathurst City McKay as they posted an outright win over Centennials Bulls in presidents cup. Picture supplied

HADYN Edwards scores his maiden century and adds to that a 3-1, Shaun Urza picks up nine wickets for the match including a 7-48 and Cameron Smith snares a five-for after a handy 45 - so who do you give man of the match to?

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

