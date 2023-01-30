WHEN does playing a game of rugby league while the temperature is over 30 degrees feel good? When you are representing your country for the first time.
On Saturday in the sapping heat at Lidcombe Oval that is exactly what Bathurst's Justin Loxley did as he lined up for the Philippines' Junior Tamaraws against Malta Heritage in an under 17s match.
While it wasn't a winning debut, it's game that Loxley will long remember.
"I was on the wing, I started, which felt good," he said.
"We lost to Malta 20-28, we smashed it for the last 15 minutes in the last quarter, we got close, but didn't quite get there.
"We were losing 12-0 in the second quarter, but then we started putting on a show."
While Saturday's match was a first for the 16-year-old Bathurst winger, he is no stranger to the sport.
Loxley first played when he was five as a member of an under 16s St Pat's side.
He's worn the blue and white of the Saints in Group 10 Junior Rugby League ever since.
"I started playing because my mates did, I watched it with Dad and decided to play," he said.
Though he's passionate about league - Loxley is also a referee - it's only recently he became aware the opportunity to represent the Philippines existed.
It came after his Mum Kris saw footage of the Philippines women's side playing and figured there must be opportunities for males as well.
"Basically Mum saw a video on the news and contacted the head of the rugby league department for the Philippines," Loxley said.
"Tim, my coach, then rang Mum and asked if I could play in the game against Malta. It wasn't what I thought it was with a big trial.
"I didn't really ever think about it, no, if I did go pro in footy it would be for Australia, but playing for the Philippines is something I'm proud of."
Though there wasn't a trial process as such, Loxley had to attend a series of four training sessions in Sydney on Sunday mornings to help prepare for the clash with Malta.
Then came the match itself, played over four quarters of 15 minutes each.
It was hot and the players in the Malta side were big.
"Compared to my size, yes they were big. We thought their number 13 wasn't 16, we thought he looked about 30," Loxley said
"It was really hot, by the time we'd done our warm up we were all buggered."
Before kick-off was a special moment as he joined his new team-mates on bended knee for a prayer.
With three members of the Junior Tamaraws having come from Queensland and unable to train with the side prior, it took time for them to gel once the game started.
But the Philippines side settled into the contest and played good football in the second half. Loxley was solid in defence and nearly had an attacking highlight too.
"I nearly got an intercept," he said.
"Malta had the ball, they passed it out to the wing, but it went a bit too high and fell into my hands."
Just as the match was a proud occasion for Loxley, his family, friends and members of St Pat's had that same feeling of pride.
"We are so proud, for us, we've been very, very lucky with St Pat's and their support all the way through, he's been playing footy for the last 10 years," his Mum Kris said.
"To then have Justin go out and represent his culture, his country, was an amazing experience for us to watch.
"We had a whole heap of family come out and watch, which was lovely, and they wore Philippines colours to show their support.
"We had Tony [England] and Amanda [Selman] wanting score updates and all the boys in his team wanted to know if it was live and could they watch it. It was really, really lovely."
The Loxley family stayed on to watch the under 19s Philippines side beat Latin Heat and the women's side better a Greek outfit to add to the experience.
Loxley is hoping more chances come to play for the Tamaraws later this year.
"Yeah definitely I'd like to play again," he said.
"I think I'm in the books now, apparently we have another game coming up in late October which hopefully I get the call up for, hopefully that's against Malta."
Kris Loxley is also encouraging any other Bathurst league players with Pilipino heritage to get involved with the representative teams too.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.