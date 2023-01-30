WE have a new competition leader, more centuries and several outright victors after a big round of BOIDC play on Saturday.
The ladder's gone through a bit of a shake up after the past two Saturdays of action and now we're left with just three games before the top four is decided.
Here's five of the biggest talking points from the weekend...
WHEN there's a dozen points up for grabs if a team can claim an outright win then the BOIDC ladder can change in a flash.
Orange City took advantage of that on Saturday with their success against Centrals, rocketing up to fifth place by moving from 29 to 41 points.
That leaves them just three points off fourth placed Rugby Union, who held that spot thanks to the six points that come with the bye.
Not that it's a likely occurrence, but knowing that there's 36 points there for taking with three straight outright wins is the big carrot dangling in front of every side.
Discounting the Warriors at any stage, after they've showed in the past what they can do in this competition, is dangerous.
Ed Morrish is bowling as strongly as ever. His 11-wicket effort across both innings was an inspirational effort from a club who have been constantly chasing some degree of consistency in 2022-23.
They have games against Orange CYMS and City Colts to round out the regular season.
THEY were always one of the teams to beat but now they truly are the competition favourites.
Orange CYMS have shot past ORC to take top spot on the BOIDC ladder, and teams aren't going to have much fun trying to pry open their grip on that spot.
CYMS were led by big performances from the bat by skipper Tom Belmonte along with another week of great all-round team bowling efforts in their crushing outright win over City Colts.
With Saturday's big win CYMS look like the first side who are truly safe inside the top four.
It would take biblically awful luck and a sharp reversal in form from the Orange side to let it slip, so the focus for them is to do what they can to hold top spot and keep up their great form.
Their only two losses this season were in Bonnor Cup.
They remained untouchable in the BOIDC competition and have looked a treat in both one and two-day formats.
ONE'S done and two others find themselves on thin ice.
It's not a bold call to put a line through Centrals this season, after an outright loss to Orange City over the weekend, but all hope's not lost for Bathurst City and City Colts.
Redbacks and Colts also went down on Saturday but at least remain in striking distance of the top four.
Centrals (12 points) are too far gone to realistically be a chance although Colts (30) and Bathurst City (29) are just one outright win away from surging right back on the doorstep of a finals spot.
What it will come down to for both Colts and Redbacks over the run towards finals is whether the teams can get new players to put their hand up and take control of games.
Matt Holmes has been an all-round revelation this season for Redbacks and Henry Shoemark has never looked more in-tune with the bat.
Who will add their support?
Blake Kreuzberger was in great form with the ball for Redbacks as he took six wickets, and Colts will certainly welcome back the in-form Josh Toole with open arms.
SATURDAY'S loss to Cavaliers could act as the motivator ORC needs, as they gear up for a challenging run home.
ORC were far from disgraced in the tough loss to Cavs on Saturday and a similar level of cricket will at least keep them close against Orange CYMS, Rugby Union and St Pat's Old Boys.
But they'll want to get back to their ruthless best for what is arguably the toughest run to the finals for any side.
There's still 10 points between ORC and Cavaliers in the fight for a top two spot, so if the Tigers can win two of those last three games then their claim on a top two finish will be looking good.
The result didn't go their way on Saturday but there was still lots to like about the way the Tigers played.
Tim McKinnon claimed six first innings wickets and Hugh Parsons and Hamish Siegert looked great with the bat in the team's second innings.
THE withdrawal of Centennials Bulls from the competition just a few weeks into the season left organisers pondering what to do with the new bye week that had popped into the schedule.
Given that Bulls had not picked up a win during the season the simply solution was to award the bye team the equivalent of a one-day game victory: Six points.
What is it that makes the bye a juicy focal point over the last three rounds? The teams who have them are Cavaliers, St Pat's Old Boys and Orange City.
Those three clubs find themselves right in the thick of an engrossing finals battle.
The bye guarantees six points but what it robs a team of is the opportunity to try and double that total with an outright victory.
It's going to be interesting to see whether the bye comes back to either bite or assist these clubs at the end of the regular season.
Not only does the bye prevent maximum points but it also denies teams valuable match time in the run towards finals.
Will it be a welcome chance to catch a breather or will it leave players watching on nervously?
