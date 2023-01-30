WHEN Zoe Lee's Dad first told her that talent scouts from the Sydney Roosters wanted to talk to her, she thought that he was joking.
But it wasn't a Dad joke, the scouts were serious and the talented young Panorama Platypi backrower has now joined the Sydney Roosters' under 17s development program.
While she is too young to currently represent the Roosters, the development program is designed to prepare players like Lee for the under 19s Tarsha Gale Cup.
"I got scouted when I was playing a game for the Platypi and they asked me if I wanted to go up there and train. Obviously I'm only 16 and Tarsha Gale is under 19s, so they wanted me to go up and train with them and be in development so when I come of age I can be in the team," Lee said.
"I saw them [scouts] sitting there but I didn't know why they were there, I hadn't really thought about it.
"After the game Dad came up to me and said 'You've got to go up there and talk to the Roosters' and I was like 'Huh?'
"I didn't really believe him at the start."
Lee got her first taste of playing league as a junior for the Blayney Bears, joining the same team as her brother Tyson.
Her introduction to the Western Women's Rugby League competition came later with the Orange-based Vipers, Lee then making the switch to the Panorama Platypi.
"I used to play with the boys when my brother played, so I was around nine-10 when I started. I played until I was 12 and then I had to stop playing because there wasn't a women's comp and I couldn't play with the boys after I turned 12," Lee said.
"My family have pretty much always been involved in footy yeah, Dad and Mum used to coach my brother's team and I just kind jumped on board and Mia [older sister] played too.
"So as soon as the Vipers started, I played with them, then I switched to the Platypi last year."
Lee was not only one of the most consistently strong performers for the under 16 Platypi, but she also put her hand up to fill in for the under 18s.
She enjoyed playing with both of those sides.
"I love it, it's very different compared to Vipers, but I love it. It's good playing my own game, at Platypi it's very chill," she said.
"I love playing against the older girls, it's so fun, especially when they give me a bit of beef, I just love it."
Since being scouted Lee has travelled to Sydney to train with the Roosters and she also took part in a recent training day at Orange.
She's one of six players from the Western Women's Rugby League competition in the development team with Woodbridge's Elizabeth Macgregor, Goannas pair Breighel Thuell and Saxbii Shaw, plus Vipers duo Paige Bohringer and Georgie Barrett being scouted as well.
On top of that there are three Western talents in the Roosters' Tarsha Gale squad - Bathurst's Paige Lowe plus Vipers' Lilly Bone and Bec Prestwidge.
"When I first went it was just me, Paige Lowe, Paige Bohringer and Georgie, because there were people I know, it made it a lot easier on me," Lee said.
"Now there are even more girls going, it will make it even easier too.
"They are really good and informative, it gives me an idea of what it is like. Things are so set out and so professional, I've learned a lot in the couple of times I've been up there, I've learned a heap actually.
"Every week they have Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday training, but obviously they understand me going down one day a week as much as I can with Dad working and school.
"So they just want me to go down there whenever I can really. It's pretty good to have the opportunity."
Though Lee will have to wait for her chance to play in the Tarsha Gale Cup, she plans to trial for Western's Lisa Fiaola Cup for under 16s/17s.
