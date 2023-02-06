Chance meeting at café culminates in dream wedding at BoxGrove

A CHANCE meeting at a Bathurst café was the catalyst for a romance which four years on culminated in the wedding of Elizabeth Packham and Kieran O'Dwyer.
BoxGrove Bathurst provided the stunning backdrop for the nuptials, which were attended by the couple's family and friends.
Liz, the daughter of Nick and Belinda Packham, looked stunning in a white high neck gown with a thigh high split, featuring a crossover open back and a long train by Marquise Bridal from the Ivory Room.
She was assisted on the day by Jade Smith, Jack Packham and Maddy Lynch, as chief bridesmaid.
Jack wore a black suit by MJ Bale, while Jade and Maddy wore Bec & Bridge white strapless gowns.
Kieran, the son of Detta O'Dwyer, was assisted by Nicholas Klower, Alex Finall and Cameron Bennett as best man, who also wore black suits by MJ Bale.
The couple met at Piccolos café in Bathurst back in 2018. Liz was having a coffee with a colleague and Kieran walked over and handed Liz a boot camp voucher for the gym he owns. A few hours later and a lot of social media stalking from Kieran and their first date was arranged for the following day.
The rest is now history.
The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Italy and Greece, and have since returned to Bathurst where they will make their home.
Kieran and Liz plan to remain in Bathurst and continue to grow their businesses Bathurst Strength & Conditioning and Orange City Strength & Conditioning.
Liz is also currently completely a degree in Dietetics and plans to work as a Dietician in Bathurst upon completing her degree.
