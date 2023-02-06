Western Advocate

Chance meeting at café culminates in dream wedding at BoxGrove

Updated February 7 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
A CHANCE meeting at a Bathurst café was the catalyst for a romance which four years on culminated in the wedding of Elizabeth Packham and Kieran O'Dwyer.

