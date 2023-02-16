SECURITY and stability.
Those are the two key things that having Australian citizenship will afford to the Estela family.
Rowena Estela and her two sons, Dion and Jom Jom, became citizens on Australia Day as proud husband and father, Jose, watched on.
It was an exciting moment for the family, who hail from the Philippines.
"I have this sense now, it seems we are embarking on a new phase of our lives as citizens," Mrs Estela said.
"We have this sense of security now and stability, and I can do more things that I cannot do when we are still in PI."
Mr Estela moved to Australia in 2010, becoming a citizen himself five years ago, but the rest of his family didn't join him until 2018.
Mrs Estela said they wanted to wait until their children were older before moving them to a new country.
"I am with the kids back home. I was working in the House of Representatives there, a government agency, and the kids are still very small; we wouldn't want them to be here because we know how hard it is to raise kids all by yourself," she said.
"When they're big enough, in 2018, we decided then to join my husband. We arrived here in 2018, then after that the rest is history."
Mrs Estela and her sons came straight to Bathurst from the Philippines.
She said Dion and Jom Jom were able to acclimatise to living in Australia quite quickly, but for her it took a little bit longer to get used to her new home.
"The Philippines, they only have two weathers, the hot and the hotter," she said.
"We left the Philippines, very hot there, and we arrived here in winter, so you can just imagine the shock.
"And then I don't have friends, I don't have anybody, so kind of harder for me to adapt and acclimatise, but after a year everything went well, especially when I already had a job."
The Estela family is enjoying being part of the Bathurst community.
Mrs Estela said she can see herself living in Bathurst for a long time, even if her sons decide to move away as they get older.
"Me, I am seeing myself to just be here. I don't know with the kids, they might leave the nest, but me and my husband, we love Bathurst so much," she said.
The Estela family were among 52 Bathurst residents to become citizens on Australia Day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.