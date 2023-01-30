BATHURST police are investigating an alleged assault that resulted in a 30-year-old man sustaining severe facial fractures.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and are asking witnesses to contact police, as their investigations continue.
Police say the alleged altercation occurred at the intersection of William and Keppel Streets during the early hours of Sunday morning, January 29, when the two parties involved crossed paths while walking along William Street.
The first person of interest, a man - who was walking with an unknown female - allegedly said something to a second man, also a person of interest to police, who was walking with the victim.
The man who was walking with the victim then turned around and began to head back towards the first man, who had made the comment.
Both parties then removed their shirts and had a stand-off, before the unknown female tried to diffuse the situation by standing in the middle.
The first man then allegedly punched the victim in the face, before the victim stepped back covering his face with his arms.
The victim and second man began walking in the direction of Piper Street, when the first man allegedly ran up to them, put the victim in a headlock, pushed him and punched him again in the face.
He then grabbed the victim's shirt, pulled him backwards and punched him again in the side of the face.
They both fell to the ground before the man allegedly jumped on top of the victim, before stomping his foot beside the victim's face while he was still laying on the ground.
The female pulled the man away from the victim and they walked away to the Pearl Service Station.
Police say at this point in time, everyone involved in the incident is a person of interest until interviews and the investigation have been completed.
As a result of the altercation, the victim has sustained fractures to the left and right and side of his jaw, a severe fracture to his chin and damage to his teeth.
Doctors say the victim will need to be taken to Sydney for possible surgery and treatment.
Police are continuing with their investigation and encourage anyone with any information to contact the station on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.