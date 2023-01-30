Western Advocate

Bathurst Police investigating alleged assault that occurred along William Street

Updated January 31 2023 - 7:59am, first published January 30 2023 - 6:00pm
An alleged assault along William Street results in man sustaining severe facial fractures. File picture

BATHURST police are investigating an alleged assault that resulted in a 30-year-old man sustaining severe facial fractures.

