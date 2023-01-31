THE biggest edition of the Bathurst Cup to date brought teams from across NSW to the fields of Proctor Park and Police Paddock over the course of a busy weekend.
Bathurst and Western NSW FC teams went up against quality opponents in the annual pre-season event, looking to bring home silverware and hone their skills.
While the city's players might not have tasted grand final success they all enjoyed a great hit out ahead of the 2023 season.
Bathurst District Football vice-president Peter Mitchell said it was great to see the competition reaching new heights.
"It was a very successful weekend and we had very positive feedback," he said.
"We had 102 teams this year, which was up from the 89 we had last year. It just grows bigger and bigger every time. It's become a very big event and it's great for the Bathurst community too."
Across the five age groups the grand finals were dominated by the North West Sydney Spirit.
Former Socceroo and Blackburn Rovers star Brett Emerton coached the Macarthur Rams to a convincing 4-0 victory in the under 13s decider.
The Spirit were the victors in the under 14s age group where they got up 3-1 over Nepean FC.
Both the 15s and 16s grand finals came down to penalty shoot outs.
Former National Soccer League champion and renowned commentator Andy Harper coached his Mid Coast FC team to a 4-2 win in the shoot out over the Rams, after the game finished 2-all at full-time.
No-one got on the scoreboard in the 16s final between the Spirit and Nepean FC but eventually North West Sydney prevailed 5-4 in the shoot out.
Bankstown City were a cut above in the under 18s grand final as they accounted for the NWS Spirit 3-0.
"It's a great pre-season test for everyone, and I think the grand final results reflected that," Mitchell said.
"Teams were pretty evenly matched. That seemed to be what it was like right across the board.
"The council grounds, and their support, was really good as well. It's exactly what we need."
