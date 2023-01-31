Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Cup brings more than 100 teams to city in for boys pre-season tournament at Proctor Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:34pm, first published January 31 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE biggest edition of the Bathurst Cup to date brought teams from across NSW to the fields of Proctor Park and Police Paddock over the course of a busy weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.