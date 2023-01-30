TO BUILD excitement and celebrate the countdown to the arrival of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships to Bathurst, businesses are encouraged to adopt a country and dress their window in the theme of the adopted nation.
The championships will take place from February 17-19 at Mount Panorama with more than 500 athletes from 68 countries.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said this initiative will help boost excitement for this large and prestigious event and to also build awareness within the community.
"Local businesses have done some fantastic displays for our city's other events and I am always impressed with the creativity and thought put into the window displays by many of our local businesses," he said.
"If your business has not participated in the past, I encourage you to take part and not only increase the chance of drawing more customers to your organisation, but to also be in the draw to win some great prizes for your business."
There are cash prizes available for best dressed window display with first prize at $5000, second prize at $3500 and third at $2000.
Dining venues are also encouraged to register for the opportunity to host live music with an international flavour at their venues while the championships are held.
For more information and to enter, fill out the entry form.
Registrations close tonight.
