Decorate your business window to celebrate the World Athletics Cross Country Championships

Updated January 30 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Local organising committee event co-ordinator Tom Thorpe, local organising committee general manager Richard Welsh, Katherine Palma from Cosventurer, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor and local organising committee manager Stephen Jackson. Picture contributed.

TO BUILD excitement and celebrate the countdown to the arrival of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships to Bathurst, businesses are encouraged to adopt a country and dress their window in the theme of the adopted nation.

