BATHURST soccer players are set to receive a massive boost, with the local association set to receive funding to upgrade and install new lightning at Police Paddock.
Bathurst District Football (BDF) has received $125,000 from a NSW Football Legacy Fund, and will pledge another $180,000 to the project, which will enhance training and the midweek match experience for local soccer players
The existing four lighting towers will be retrofitted with 4x1200 watt LED lights, while two new lighting towers will be constructed, and retrofitted with the same lighting, on the south-western end of Police Paddock.
BDF president Peter Scott said the project is a massive win for the local soccer community.
"This project will allow us to have a larger area for our teams to train in the winter months," he said.
"With the additional lighting, we will have an additional field for night games too.
"The current lights will have their lux rating upgrade, which means the lights will be brighter."
Mr Scott said the project is one of the largest investments from the NSW Government.
"We're really thankful for this funding. It'll be a significant investment," he said.
"It'll make a world of difference for our local teams."
Bathurst soccer players will have to wait sometime before the project is finished, however, with Mr Scott hopeful that the project can be completed by the end of 2023, in time for the 2024 season.
The Bathurst investment is one of almost 30 different projects that have received over $3 million in funding.
Football NSW CEO John Tsatsimas said the funding will provide a significant impact community clubs and associations.
"Community football facilities are a key priority for our game with infrastructure improvements and upgrades allowing more people of all ages to engage in the largest participated sport actively and safely across NSW," he said.
"We are excited about the continued rollout of the broader NSW Football Legacy Program ahead of what will be one of the biggest 12 months in Australian football history."
Football NSW's head of women's football, Hayley Todd, said the projects will boost female soccer participation.
"These projects will help our associations and clubs build their capacity and capabilities to meet the needs of our fast-growing football community," she said.
"As we strive for gender parity in football, we are looking forward to seeing these new programs and facilities in place, helping to champion future generations of female football participants."
