Bathurst District Football receives $125,000 to upgrade existing lights, install new light towers

Updated February 8 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 2:00pm
Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott and recorder Andrew Rankin. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

BATHURST soccer players are set to receive a massive boost, with the local association set to receive funding to upgrade and install new lightning at Police Paddock.

