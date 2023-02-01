Western Advocate

Your exclusive look at some of the best portraits in Australia | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
February 2 2023 - 10:00am
Mayor Robert Taylor with Bathurst Regional Art Gallery director Sarah Gurich at the Archie 100 Exhibition.

BATHURST is delighted to be the exclusive NSW venue for the Archie 100 tour, and the exhibition will be on display at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until March 26.

