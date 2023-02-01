BATHURST is delighted to be the exclusive NSW venue for the Archie 100 tour, and the exhibition will be on display at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until March 26.
It was a pleasure to be involved in the opening of the exhibition last week.
Art lovers are already taking advantage of the extended opening hours at the gallery to see the exhibition.
The exhibition celebrates 100 years of Australia's oldest and most-loved portrait award and includes a selection of Archibald portraits from 1921 to 2021.
These portraits have been drawn from the Art Gallery of NSW collection as well as libraries, museums and private collections across Australia, New Zealand and internationally.
THE Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour is back this weekend, and it's my pleasure to welcome everyone to Bathurst for this year's event, including international and national competitors and visitors.
It's great to have the full event back for 2023 as last year most international drivers and teams were unable to attend due to the date change and clashes with another event, plus some interstate competitors with COVID restrictions still in place.
I am looking forward to the return of the traditional Track to Town event, which is happening on Thursday, February 2 from 11am to 1pm.
See the cars and meet the stars at Russell Street (between William and George Streets) and Kings Parade before they take to the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit for a big weekend of racing.
There is a driver signing session taking place as well as the presentation of the 2022 winners.
A free barbecue and coffee will also be available on the day.
Despite COVID creating some challenges for event organisers over the past couple of years, the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour continues to grow, and I truly believe it is one of the premier international endurance challenges, making it the perfect event to kick off the 2023 motorsport season here in Bathurst.
