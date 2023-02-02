Beautiful and brand new, just for you

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday February 3: 16 Darvall Drive, Kelso:
Situated on a generous 732 square metre block, this stunning five-bedroom home is the epitome of style and elegance, and is sure to impress even the most discerning of buyers.
The moment you walk through the front door of 16 Darvall Drive, you will be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere, with natural light streaming in through the large windows.
The open plan living and dining area is the perfect space for entertaining, with plenty of room for everyone to gather and enjoy each other's company. The gas log fireplace also adds the perfect ambience on those chilly winter nights.
A spacious, separate living room with a northerly aspect allows for comfortable family living, while the modern kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of bench space, a butler's pantry, and top-of-the-range appliances.
The home boasts five spacious bedrooms, each with ample storage space and natural light, and allows for more than enough space for larger or growing families. The master bedroom is particularly impressive and features a walk-in-robe and modern ensuite. The remaining four bedrooms are serviced by a well-appointed main bathroom, complete with separate shower, bathtub, and toilet.
Outside, you will find a large, private backyard, perfect for enjoying the sun and relaxing after a long day. The backyard features a covered alfresco area, ideal for entertaining family and friends during the warmer months. In addition, the oversized, double garage offers plenty of storage space, while additional side access to the yard provides secure off-street parking.
The location of this property is simply unbeatable. Located in the sought-after suburb of Marsden Heights Estate, you will have access to all the amenities you could possibly need.
The property is a short walk to Marsden Heights Parks with a children's playground, close to Trinity Heights Shopping Centre, schools and sport fields, and is just minutes away from the Bathurst CBD, all of which ensures easy access to the amenities and services the city offers.
This property is not just a house, it's a home. A place where memories will be made and where you will feel truly at ease. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make 16 Darvall Drive, Kelso your dream home.
