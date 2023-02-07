Western Advocate

Three recipients of the National Trust Heritage Award on Australia Day

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 8 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan McRae receiving his award from Mayor Robert Taylor. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

THE National Trust had no choice but to award three heritage awards on Australia Day, unable to split the three recipients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.