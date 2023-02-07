THE National Trust had no choice but to award three heritage awards on Australia Day, unable to split the three recipients.
Alan McRae, Lee Steele and Friends of the Bathurst Agricultural Research Station (FoBARS) all received individual National Trust Heritage Awards for their commitment to preserving heritage in the city in different ways.
Ms Steele, who was absent on Australia Day, was recognised for her long-term contribution to the built and cultural heritage of the Bathurst region.
She has been a member of the Bathurst branch of the National Trust since 1989 and for many years contributed a monthly column to the Western Advocate.
She has also researched and authored multiple books documenting buildings in Bathurst.
Mr McRae, also a Western Advocate columnist, was recognised for his commitment to researching and promoting Bathurst's social and cultural history.
Each week the Western Advocate runs his Yesterday, Today column that draws attention to photos and stories from Bathurst's past.
He has also been a long-term member of the Bathurst and District Historical Society, as well as the Bathurst Stamp, Coin, Collectables and Lapidary Club.
He spent five years organising the Bathurst Remembers WWII exhibition, which finally went ahead in 2022.
"We finally got it all up and going and it was an outstanding success," Mr McRae said.
In accepting his award, Mr McRae acknowledged the enormous number of volunteers he has worked with, who he believed made his recognition on Australia Day possible.
"I've been very privileged over the 50 years I've lived here in Bathurst to have a good crew behind me, so thank you very much to all of them for all the time they've given," he said.
While Mr McRae and Ms Steele were recognised individually, multiple people were acknowledged with the National Trust Heritage Award presented to FoBARS.
Their award was for the outstanding initiative to conserve and protect the history and heritage of the Bathurst Agricultural Research Station.
Established in 2014, FoBARS aims to conserve, protect and promote the unique history and heritage of the Bathurst Agricultural Research Station site, buildings, plantings and collection.
Vice president Pauline Barker and instigator Roy Menzies accepted the award on Australia Day.
"The agricultural research station here in Bathurst is a most special place. I call it the jewel in Bathurst's crown," Ms Barker said.
"It has an ancient history, a more modern history, and we've been fortunate enough to be led in the early days by Christine Perrers, who's no longer with us.
"She would be thrilled to bits to see this award coming to the group."
The group is continuing to document the inventory of moveable heritage, which it received a grant from Bathurst Regional Council to do in 2018.
