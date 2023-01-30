Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Central Tablelands

BATHURST residents have been put on alert, following a severe thunderstorm warning by the Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau said the weather warning, which will bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall, will affect the Central Tablelands, Northern Tablelands and parts of Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Metropolitan, Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes and Central West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts.
According to the bureau, humid conditions across northern and eastern NSW are increasing the risk of severe thunderstorms.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
