Davey named as Bathurst Bushrangers senior men's coach for 2023, Anthony Smith to be assistant coach

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:37pm, first published January 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Alex Davey (centre, with Steve Grundy and Scott Jablonskis) will be the coach of the 2023 Bathurst Bushrangers senior men's side. Picture by Phil Blatch.

HE boasts nearly 15 years of senior experience with the Bathurst Bushrangers on the field but now Alex Davey will look to channel that into a new leadership role.

