A COMMONWEALTH Games gold medallist, a mum who gave birth seven months ago and a teenage turbo - they will be amongst the Australians who will tackle Mount Panorama at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
The final Australian team of 28 athletes who will take on the world's best in Bathurst has been touted as one of the strongest the nation has ever assembled.
Strength is certainly a characteristic of one of the Australia runners who will tackle the women's 10 kilometre event - Ellie Pashley.
The 34-year-old ranks as one the the greatest Australian female marathon runners of all time, having worn the green and gold when placing 23rd at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
She qualified for the Australian team to race at Bathurst with a sixth placing at the national selection trials, but what makes that effort even more remarkable is that her daughter Tiggy Rose is just seven months old.
Pashley, who balances motherhood with churning out more than 150 kilometres a week in training, pushed hard to get into that qualifying position.
"A month out, I definitely didn't think I was a chance at all. I put it in as a race that I wanted to do to push me along in training, but during the last week I started to think that if everything went right, I could scrape into the top six," Pashley told Athletics Australia.
"I was coming eighth and I was just trying to hang on and hope that other people were hurting as much as me, maybe more. It was a game of who could pop the least."
Now that Pashley is in the team, she is excited about the challenge which lies ahead.
"It's probably a bigger deal for me than people realise, mostly because I didn't think it was going to happen so soon after having a baby. I have never done a home championship race or a World Cross Country before," Pashley said.
"I have always loved cross country, I did it as a kid through primary school and high school. It's something that I have wanted to do for years and years, ever since I started running seriously."
While Pashley is a super mum, there is also a number of young guns who will wear the green and gold for the under 20s events at Bathurst.
One of them is teenage turbo Amy Bunnage, the current holder of the under Australian 3,000 metres record.
When she clocked a 9:00.60 for the distance last December she smashed the previous record - one which had stood for 23 years - by almost two seconds.
She will tackle a 6km test at Bathurst, while the under 20 male runners compete over 8km.
Then there are the relay events and that is where spectators at Bathurst will get to see Commonwealth Games gold medallist Oliver Hoare in action.
You only get a few opportunities if you are fortunate enough to represent your country on the world stage.- Oliver Hoare
Hoare clocked a Commonwealth Games record of 3:30.12 when claiming gold in the men's 1,500m event at Birmingham in 2022.
He will unite with fellow Olympians Stewart McSweyn and Jessica Hull and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Abbey Caldwell for the mixed relay at Bathurst, each member of the team to run 2km.
They have been earmarked as Australia's best medal-winning chance.
"You only get a few opportunities if you are fortunate enough to represent your country on the world stage," Hoare said.
"To be able to do it on Australian soil is a huge opportunity and I'm very excited to be coming home to compete for a world title with the best Australian middle distance runners in Abbey, Jess and Stewy," he said.
"I hope we are all able to get Australia behind us as we go for the team title in Bathurst."
The lure of winning a world title on home soil is something Athletics Australia general manager, high performance Andrew Faichney says will drive on those representing the nation.
The Bathurst event marks the first time the World Athletics Cross Country Championships have been held in Australia.
"Australia is entering a golden era in distance running, and it's particularly exciting that this talented team will be representing our country on home soil," Faichney said.
"We have some of strongest ever distance runners on this team as well as the next generation of stars that we believe have a bright future in the sport.
"I know this team will leave it all out there in Bathurst, displaying their grit and determination to their international counterparts and the Australian public watching on site and from home."
The World Athletics Cross Country Championships runs from February 17-19.
