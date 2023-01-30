Western Advocate
Athletics Australia names its team for the Bathurst-hosted World Athletics Cross Country Championships

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
Ellie Pashley, who gave birth seven months ago, is a member of the Australian team who will race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst.

A COMMONWEALTH Games gold medallist, a mum who gave birth seven months ago and a teenage turbo - they will be amongst the Australians who will tackle Mount Panorama at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

