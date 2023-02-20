MORE than 20 local dogs have been having a ball in recent weeks, digging their time as paws-itively paw-fect models for local dog food brand The Bearded Hound.
After putting the call out to Facebook to find fresh faces for her products, business owner Jessica Barnard was overwhelmed with the response from Bathurst dog owners.
The announcement received 147 likes, and more than 740 comments from pet enthusiasts.
Despite combing through hundreds of pictures of pups and pooches, Ms Bernard had to make the difficult decision to chose only 20 dogs for the advertising campaign.
"It was so much bigger than I was expecting which was absolutely amazing," she said.
"I'd just been running out of social media photos. I'd just been using our dogs and my brothers dogs and I was getting sick of looking at them so I figured everyone else was as well."
The pictures will be used to help endorse The Bearded Hound products, which range from training treats, to long-lasting chews.
"We do chicken, duck, sardines, salmon, pig, goat, beef, goat and kangaroo," Ms Barnard said.
"We do things like chicken breast, chicken hearts, beef liver and kangaroo, which are really good for smaller dogs or puppies before they've got their full adult teeth.
"We do things like bones, so chicken feet and duck feet, and then we work up to more longer lasting chews, like pig trotters and goat trotters, and we've just added some paddywack which is our longest lasting chew."
As well as helping to promote the brand, hosting the photoshoots was Ms Bernard's way of giving back to the Bathurst community, which has been immensely supportive of the brand since she moved to the area just twelve months ago.
Beyond the photoshoots, another way in which Ms Bernard was able to give back, was by offering as many treats as dogs could eat during the session.
This was something that owners of chosen dogs [Lexie and Koby] Emma and Laura McIntosh were super stoked about.
"Koby and Lexie loved the treats so much," Emma said.
"They were such good quality, and the dogs really loved being in the photoshoot."
The quality of the products is something that Ms Barnard attributed to the use of local products.
"All of our products are certified Australian products," she said.
In addition to utilising Australian products, Ms Barnard aims to keep the treats as sustainable as possible, including the use of recyclable packaging.
"I do like that we use as much of the animal as possible, so there is very little wastage ... also, it was important to me when we designed our packaging that it was recyclable." she said.
