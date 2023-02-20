Western Advocate
The Bearded Hound dog treats will see several Bathurst dogs become new faces of the business

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
MORE than 20 local dogs have been having a ball in recent weeks, digging their time as paws-itively paw-fect models for local dog food brand The Bearded Hound.

