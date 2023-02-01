Western Advocate

A chance for young history buffs to have the experience of a lifetime | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
February 2 2023 - 10:30am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with a previous Anzac Scholarship winner.

STUDENTS across NSW will have the opportunity to turn their love of history into firsthand experience with applications now open for the Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.

