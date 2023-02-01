STUDENTS across NSW will have the opportunity to turn their love of history into firsthand experience with applications now open for the Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.
The annual Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship tour would give young history buffs the opportunity to develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war.
Twenty students from across NSW will be selected to participate in a two-week study tour of Singapore and Darwin, visiting historic sites relating to the Second World War.
The experience the students will take from this study tour will be invaluable as they see the impact of the history of Australians at war.
The tour group would first head to Singapore to visit locations such as Fort Canning Park, Fort Siloso and Changi Prison Chapel and Museum, and then on to Darwin to visit a number of sites, including the military and aviation museums and the USS Peary Memorial.
Scholarship recipients will learn about the military history of the Second World War and visit locations that felt the full force of the war.
Australians fought abroad in Singapore and our nation experienced the war on our shores during the bombing of Darwin in 1942.
This is an enlightening opportunity for students from NSW, and I encourage all Year 10 and Year 11 history students to apply for the opportunity to be selected.
The tour will take place in the 2023 spring school holidays, from September 22 to October 4.
Eligible students can apply online by submitting a short personal essay, a letter of recommendation, a parent consent form and a copy of a marked history assignment.
Applications will close on March 13, 2023. More information, and details on how to apply are available on the NSW Government's Veterans Affairs website.
WOMEN will be able to find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence offences, following the launch of the Right To Ask Scheme.
The Right To Ask Scheme will provide the opportunity for NSW police to disclose information to a person who is a potential victim of domestic abuse about their partner's previous abusive or violent offending.
This new program ensures that women are able to protect themselves by being able to find out more about their partner before making major life decisions, such as moving in with them or inviting them into your family, especially where children are involved.
This is an innovative way to increase preventative measures to protect women from domestic violence and is modelled off the successful 'Clare's Law' in the United Kingdom.
Our priority is to protect a woman's right to be safe in a relationship, which is why the Liberal and Nationals Government has committed record funding to prevention and support.
We've also passed affirmative consent legislation, outlawed coercive control and expanded our primary prevention campaign, Make No Doubt, because we are addressing domestic violence at all stages.
The scheme will be reviewed following 12 months of operation.
