Elderly man in Orange Local Court for sexual act against teenager at Blayney

By Court Reporter
Updated January 31 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:30am
The 79-year-old man appeared in court via and AVL link from jail where he has been held since his bail was revoked. File picture

A 79-year-old man, who now has dementia, has been given a community-based jail sentence in Orange Local Court for a sexual act made against a teenage girl with a cognitive disability.

