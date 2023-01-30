Telstra mobile customers facing interruptions in Bathurst

TELSTRA customers are currently facing interruptions with their mobile services.
At around 10am on Tuesday morning, Telstra confirmed on its outages page that customers may be facing interruptions with their mobile phones in the Bathurst region.
A restoration time is yet to be confirmed.
