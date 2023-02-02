MENTION has already been made in Rural Notebook of the celebration of 30 years since the formation of the Bathurst Merino Association.
Since the association was formed, with registered constitution and incorporation, a lot of early members have passed on, left the sheep industry or simply drifted away.
A solid nucleus of members remain and annual events still attract much interest.
Through some pretty tough times, president Warwick Larnach has been a rock of support to the group, serving as its president for a number of years.
I'm sure that every member joins me in saying thank you to Warwick, Robyn Anne and Rhyannah for their service to the association over many years. And a special hug to little Keva, who knows a lot about sheep.
A mixed trade
IN the livestock trading corner, we see very strong demand for heavy and extra heavy export lambs, sound returns for trade lambs and cattle, but disappointing prices for mutton of all types.
Pregnancy-tested and in-calf Angus and Black Baldy heifers are still selling at the $3000 mark, depending on breeding quality, and the tops of weaner steers are just breaking $2000.
The second run of both steers and heifers may be close to $500 below the tops.
AGAIN, there are plenty of blue collar jobs in both town and country.
The requirements are always people who are willing to work, are always punctual, present well, neat and tidy and are good listeners.
These types of workers should always be paid a premium. They are hard to find.
AN apology to one of Bathurst's best motor bike mechanics, Steve Bayliss, who planned to retire in the spring of last year.
This column officially retired him and thanked him for his many years of service, in particular to the rural industry.
However, Steve has made a great come back and his workshop is open again on several days of each week.
His work phone number is 6332 9990 and his mechanical service is as good as ever.
MEMBERS of our older generation will note the recent passing of former Perthville identity Sid Touzell at 97 years old.
He who is remembered for his work ethic and his ever-happy disposition.
Sid moved to Bondi Junction for work purposes many years ago and he was the last surviving member of his family.
WE were fortunate to attend the Tom Curtain Outback show in the equestrian arena at Blayney Showground last weekend, along with hundreds of spectators.
The show lived right up to its excellent reputation and the massive, covered arena caught my eye, as did the local steel fabricator ICR brand on the western wall of the building.
Blayney has much to offer to business and to its community and a visit to Blayney Show on Saturday, March 11 will be a great day out.
THE new year has started with major floods in New Zealand, serious drought in Argentina, and a normal Australian summer with risk of grassland bushfires.
So it may be a good time for our Central Tablelands community to fast forward five years and guess how the city of Bathurst may look at Australia Day in 2028.
These are my predictions:
This guessing at the future will affect everyone in our community and none of these improvements will happen unless we support the innovators.
I hope to live long enough to see some of these dreams come true.
DESPITE a stronger Australian dollar (AUD), the wool market continued to hold up for the third consecutive week and, in actual fact, in US dollar, terms it lifted 24usc/kg or up 2.64 per cent.
In AUD terms, the market was basically unchanged.
Everyone is quite buoyant at present as demand is good from all areas of the globe and, as China comes out of its high rates of COVID-19, you would expect that this tone would continue.
A firm market gives everyone confidence to trade.
The better style, strength and low vegetable matter (VM) wools are well sought after in the auction room as the higher VM types start to flow in from the western areas.
Week 31 sees an early estimated offering of around 43,000 bales.
This week's song: Find Your Wings by Mark Harrig.
