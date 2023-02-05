A WELL-loved card game is helping people ward-off dementia.
Bridge is a trick-taking card game that uses a standard 52-card deck, which is played, in its basic format, by four players in two competing partnerships.
It's played by millions of people round of the world and according to a recent report published in The Guardian, one of the most important way to minimise the risk of memory loss to exercise the brain.
One way to do that is through bridge and Bathurst Bridge Club member Bill Kierath is encouraging people to take up the game.
"A major study reported in The Guardian found that the two most important ways to minimise the risk of memory loss as we age were to have a healthy diet and to exercise the brain using activities such as bridge," he said.
"Other factors, in order, are regular socialising, regular exercising, not smoking and avoiding alcohol. As more of the factors are followed, the better are the chances are of avoiding dementia."
For those interested in playing bridge, Mr Kierath said the club is offering free lessons.
"The good news continues. Firstly, the Bathurst Bridge Club holds free lessons for people wishing to play bridge," he said.
"And secondly, playing bridge two or three times a week at a bridge club in a friendly environment and walking or cycling to get there ticks three of the six boxes inexpensively.
"That only leaves diet, smoking and drinking alcohol to control.
"People with four to six of the healthy behaviours were almost 90 per cent less likely to develop dementia or mild cognitive impairment relative to those who were the least healthy."
Mr Kierath said socialising is a big aspect of the club.
"It's really big, a club like ours doesn't survive without socialising," he said.
"We have Melbourne Cup parties, Christmas parties, all kind of parties."
The come-and-try bridge session is on Tuesday, February 21, from 7pm at the club's headquarters at 47 Mitre Street, Bathurst.
The club meets regularly throughout the week at the following times:
For any more information on the Bathurst Bridge Club, contact Mr Kierath on 0402 823 153.
