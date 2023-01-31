THE Western Premier League competition will have just nine teams in 2023 after a pair of clubs made the decision to pull out of the tournament.
Mudgee Gulgong Wolves and Orange CYMS won't take part in the competition in 2023, with the latter only joining 12 months ago.
The decrease means only nine teams will compete for the title this season, with two of those being from Bathurst in the form of last year's runners-up Panorama FC and Bathurst '75.
Western Premier League (WPL) competition manager Peter Mitchell acknowledged the loss of Orange CYMS and the Wolves is less than ideal.
"It's disappointing to see that happen," he said.
Even with a drop in club numbers, Mitchell believes this season will be another success and a draw shouldn't be too far away from being released.
"It's starting to come along all right, we've got nine clubs playing this after two dropped out," he said.
"Mudgee and Orange CYMS, have withdrawn from the competition. We are close to getting a draw out which should happen in the next week or fortnight. It's all very positive for the competition this year again."
The 2022 WPL season was the longest competition across the winter codes, beginning in early April and finishing in late September.
While come coaches called for a change to the structure, it looks as if the 2023 season will be another marathon with Mitchell confirming exactly when the competition will begin.
"It should start around the first week of April, we will have an 18-week competition which includes byes," he said.
Orange Waratahs won the 2022 season after defeating Panorama FC 2-1 in the final.
