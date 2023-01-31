Western Advocate

Telstra technicians on the case to resolve Bathurst's mobile interruptions

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:47pm
Telstra provides an update on mobile interruptions

TELSTRA is confident that its mobile services will back to normal this evening, after Bathurst customers were plagued by outages and interruptions for most of Tuesday.

