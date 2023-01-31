Telstra provides an update on mobile interruptions

TELSTRA is confident that its mobile services will back to normal this evening, after Bathurst customers were plagued by outages and interruptions for most of Tuesday.
A Telstra spokesperson confirmed that a hardware issue had affected mobile services within the region.
"A hardware issue is affecting mobile services in parts of Bathurst. Landline and nbn services are not affected," a Telstra spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
"Our technicians are on the case and we hope to have services restored tonight.
"We're working to get everything back online as quickly as possible and we thank everyone for their patience."
Mobile customers have had issues that include being unable to call contacts, send texts or connect to the internet.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.