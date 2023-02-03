In December last year, Steve Schiferl, the national president of Greyhound Pets of America - the oldest and largest greyhound adoption organisation in North America - reached out to GRNSW expressing interest around the potential to re-home Australian greyhounds through their pathways into the US and Canada. The GPA invited the GRNSW team to travel to the US to meet with them and with other reputable North American adoption organisations so they could witness first-hand how the US networking and operations worked.