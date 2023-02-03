Western Advocate
Uncle Sam wants our retired greyhounds

By Michael Cowley
February 3 2023 - 3:00pm
GRNSW staff with greyhounds bound for new homes in the USA. Picture supplied

From Casino to California, Temora to Texas, and Wauchope to Washington State, retired NSW regional greyhounds are pets in huge demand in America.

