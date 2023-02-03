From Casino to California, Temora to Texas, and Wauchope to Washington State, retired NSW regional greyhounds are pets in huge demand in America.
"The Americans love our greyhounds. We've been amazed by the incredible demand for our beautiful animals in so many states across the US," said GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay.
A delegation of GRNSW and Greyhounds As Pets has just returned from a visit with US pet adoption agency partners, with a view to establish a welfare-led adoption channel for retired NSW greyhound athletes.
"As part of the journey, eight retired NSW greyhounds made the trip with their carers and alongside one of our supportive re-homing partners, and they found homes immediately," Mr Macaulay said.
"We were invited to tour the US by Greyhound Pets of America (GPA) to explore another partnership. They wrote to us and asked us if we could come over and witness first-hand the loving homes our greyhounds will find and the overall popularity of greyhounds as pets.
"There is a huge waiting list for NSW greyhounds. We've now seen with our own eyes the quality of care and the professionalism of these US agencies. The next step is to formalise more partnerships, prepare our greyhounds and extend this adoption channel so we can meet the demand with due welfare processes and supply at our end."
In December last year, Steve Schiferl, the national president of Greyhound Pets of America - the oldest and largest greyhound adoption organisation in North America - reached out to GRNSW expressing interest around the potential to re-home Australian greyhounds through their pathways into the US and Canada. The GPA invited the GRNSW team to travel to the US to meet with them and with other reputable North American adoption organisations so they could witness first-hand how the US networking and operations worked.
"We've got much more capacity here," Mr Schiferl said.
"Many adoption groups in the US and Canada report a large backlog of approved applications. There is a huge demand for greyhounds as pets, so we are interested in exploring how a partnership might work between GPA and GAP NSW, with obvious emphasis on how these beautiful canine athletes would be matched with the right owners as well as meet our collective welfare requirements and policies."
Mr Macaulay said another 50 retired NSW greyhounds were being prepared for American homes this month.
"Now that we have satisfied any welfare concerns as part of the due diligence, we are working on logistics and the commercial plans to make this an ongoing sustainable market for our retired NSW greyhounds," Mr Macaulay said.
"Given the huge population of America, given the surging demand, given the genuine affection and given the willingness of collaboration with so many registered US - and Canadian - agency partners, this new adoption pathway has the potential to be a sustainable long-term plan for many hundreds of our retired racers each year."
The GRNSW team also discussed with US adoption groups the prospect of retired greyhounds being companion animals for retired military service men and women, similar to the arrangement GRNSW has recently put in place with the NSW Police Association.
