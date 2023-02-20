Western Advocate

Bathurst High to celebrate 100th anniversary of Astley Cup in 2023

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick has big plans for the 100th anniversary of the Astley Cup in June. Picture by Chris Seabrook 020123ckenbxhi

A BATHURST institution is set to celebrate 100 years in 2023 and organisers have big things planned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.