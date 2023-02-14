THERE'S nothing like more embarrassing than a heavy defeat in rugby league.
But what if it was more than 100 points?
Well back in the opening round of the 1983 Group 10 season, Lithgow Shamrocks handed Blayney Bears an almighty shellacking, the reigning champions winning 148-4.
It was a season of dominance for Lithgow Shamrocks, who would go on to score well over 800 points in 20 regular season games, for an average of just over 40 points per game.
It didn't get better for Blayney in its next encounter with Shamrocks (or maybe it did, depending on which way you look at it), as the Bears were crushed 50-10.
Shamrocks, a now defunct club, would go on to win the minor premiership that season, the club's third consecutive title.
But Shammies, as they were affectionately known, failed to win the grand final, going down 31-8 to Cowra Magpies in the decider at West Cowra Oval.
Blayney managed just four wins that season, but finished second last ahead of the Bathurst-based Charlestons, who managed just two wins from 20 games that season.
Shamrocks would bounce back to win the next two premierships, as well as the next two minor premierships, setting a record of five consecutive minor premierships, a Group 10 first grade record that stands to this day.
Shamrock's 1985 premiership marked the Lithgow club's last title, departing from Group 10 at the end of the 1994 season, having joined the competition in 1966 as a replacement for Lithgow Small Arms Factory.
