Western Advocate

Climate group supports runner's decision not to come to Bathurst for world cross country event

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
February 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Innes FitzGerald, a runner from Great Britain, says she won't fly to Australia for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, which will be held in Bathurst. Picture by Sam Barnes, Getty Images

A BATHURST environmental group has praised a teenage runner from Great Britain who has given up the chance to compete at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships because she refuses to fly to Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.