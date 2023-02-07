A BATHURST environmental group has praised a teenage runner from Great Britain who has given up the chance to compete at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships because she refuses to fly to Australia.
The 16-year-old superstar, Innes FitzGerald, penned an open letter to Athletics UK asking not to be considered for selection for the event, citing her concerns about climate change.
"To have the opportunity to compete for Great Britain in Australia is a privilege," she said.
"When I started running, the prospect of me competing in the World Cross Country Championships would have seemed merely a dream. However, the reality of the travel fills me with deep concern.
"I was just nine when the COP21 Paris Climate agreement was signed. Now, eight years on, and global emissions have been steadily increasing, sending us on a path to climate catastrophe."
Ms FitzGerald said she "would never be comfortable flying" due to the impact air travel has on the environment, fearing "people could be losing their livelihoods, homes and loved ones as a result".
"The least I can do is voice my solidarity with those suffering on the front line of climate breakdown," she said.
"Coming to a decision has not been easy, however little compares to the grief I would feel taking the flight."
The Bathurst Community Climate Action Network (BCCAN) has put its support behind the runner's decision.
Vice president Dr Jim Blackwood said that, while her decision not to come to Bathurst will have no direct impact on greenhouse gas emissions, it is important for public figures like her to strongly support action on Climate Change.
"Her public sacrifice should prompt us all to think about the effects our actions are having on the planet," he said.
The BCCAN remains concerned about the region's changing climate.
While the current summer has been "pleasant", with temperatures generally not exceeding the low 30s, future summers could be very different.
"This Bathurst summer, unlike many parts of the world, has been mild and most pleasant," Dr Blackwood said.
"However La Nina is fading, more El Nino summers are coming, with heat, drought, wild storms.
"Bathurst council is to be congratulated on at last taking action on Climate Change, but much more needs to be done at every level.
"We cannot approve any new coal or gas developments. Every one of us must make a stance."
The World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held at Mount Panorama on February 18, with the event expected to attract hundreds of runners representing 68 different countries.
