Galvin and Sharpham play out a thrilling championship final at Majellan

All good must come to an end and after a great relaxing break from reality, it's time to get into the swing of a new year. As this is the first report for 2023 this will cover the last three weeks, and this is how it rolled:
Saturday 07 January 2023
Rink two: Peter Mathis, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone held nothing back against Andrew Moffatt, Max Elms and Paul Galvin. Team Pickstone showed how it is done and smashed the opposition to win the match 39-7.
Rink three: Bob Rooke, Greg Hallett and Noel Witney had a battle against Peter Martin, Jeff Adams and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry were out to a 10 point lead by the 15th (20-10), but Team Witney fought back to level the match on the last end requiring an extra end with Team McGarry winning by one point 22-21.
Rink four: Peter Hope, Paul Thorncraft and Dennis Harvey levelled the match on the 13th (10 all) against Terry Clark, Josh Robinson and Phil Burgess. Team Burgess went on to win the match 19-15.
Rink five: Craig Bush, Geoff Thorn and Lacie Koszta were out to a 12-4 lead by the 9th against Peter Naylor, John Hobson and Mick McDonald. From there Team Koszta continued to lead to the end winning the match 22-14.
Rink six: Ron Hollebone, Jon Embleton and Mick Sewell were also in the box seat with a 22-4 lead by the 13th against Phillipe Legall, Terry Burke and Trevor Sharpham. Team Sewell were never threatened for the remaining ends to win 33-11.
Rink seven: Ron Hogan, John Bosson and Allan Clark were 5 all after 6 ends of play against John Toole, Ian Warren and Peter Zylstra. Team Zylstra surged ahead from there and held the lead to the end, winning 20-15.
Sunday 08 January 2023
Rink 11: Betsy Thornberry and Allan Clark were behind from the start against Colin Pickstone and Tim Pickstone who controlled the scoring to win the match 19-14.
Rink 12: Phil Burgess, Peter Drew (Swing Bowler) and Tiger Smith struggled for momentum against Sue Murray, Peter Drew and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry lead from the first end to the last to win 25-11.
Rink 13: Beryl Flanagan and Noel Witney opened the scoring against Ted Parker and Robyn Adams. Team Adams soon got into the swing of things and gained the lead from the 2nd end and took the win 17-13.
Rink 14: Des Sanders and Leonie McGarry struggled early against Merle Stephens and Mel Parker who had a lead of 13 points by the 10th (19-6). Team Parker continued the lead and took the win 22-12.
Tuesday 10 January 2023
Rink two: Terry Clark, Phillipe Legall and Peter Ryan were never threatened by Robert Raithby, Jake Shurmer and Russ McPherson. Team Ryan held a comfortable lead throughout the match to win 22-8.
Rink three: John Toole and Ron McGarry lead from end two against Tony Smith and Brian Hope. With both teams in contention for the win only one would prevail and Team McGarry proved winners on this occasion, winning 23-17.
Rink four: Geoff Thorne, Bill Mackey and Kevin Miller were level after 11 ends (6 all) against Jim Clark, Kel Greathead and Noel Witney. Team Miller extended their lead from there and went on to win the match 20-12.
Rink five: John Bosson, Ron Hogan and Josh Roberson were no match to the opposition of Ted Parker, Ian Warren and Mick Nobes. Team Nobes were out to a 26-8 lead by the 14th and went on to win the match easily 33-11.
Rink six: Peter Phegan and Max Elms were 4 all after 5 ends against Keith Pender and Jeff Adams. The team drew level again after 16 ends (15 all) and Team Elms pushed ahead to take the match 26-17.
Rink seven: Mick Burke, Robert Thompson and Allan Clark were up by 10 points by the 11th (14-4) against Bryce Peard, Greg Cross and Dick Graham. Team Clark went on to win the match by 6 points 19-13.
Saturday 14 January 2023
The following matches are for the 2022 Men's Major Singles Championship. Due to the timing of these matches the number were down due to many members being on holidays.
Rink one: Andrew Moffatt and Max Elms battled it out over 21 ends to find a winner with Max Elms holding the lead from the 4th end to the last to win 25-7.
Rink two: Jeff Adams and Mick Sewell went head to head in their match that lasted 30 ends to gain a result. They were both level on 23 all after 28 ends and Jeff managed to pick up the next two ends to win 25-23.
Rink three: Michael Nobes and Dave Josh were 13 all after 17 ends of play. Mick then scored a perfect end on two occasions to take the win 25-14.
Rink four: Ron McGarry and Lacie Koszta battled it out over 25 ends with Ron grabbing control of the match early and carrying a substantial lead of ten points or more for over 20 ends. Ron winning the match 25-15.
Rink five: Peter Drew and Tim Pickstone were level on the 16th end (15 all) and again on the 18th end (16 all) and once again on the 20th (17 all). It was going to be close whoever won, with Tim prevailing 26-20.
Rink six: Allan Clark and Craig Bush took 28 ends to find the winner, but with some close scores throughout the match Craig surged ahead in the end to win by 5 points, 25-20.
Rink seven: Trevor Sharpham and Des Sanders were level after 5 ends of play (4 all), with only a couple of points difference for the next ten ends it took Trevor to open the gap up and win the match 25-12.
Rink ten: Noel Witney and Paul Galvin traded the lead a couple of times with a close match to begin with. Noel then fell behind the momentum of Paul who went on to win the match 25-18.
Sunday 15 January 2023
Round Two of the Men's Major Singles Championship
Rink three: Craig Bush and Max Elms had a battle unfolding with both players level after 13 ends (12 all) and again on the 21st end (17 all) and again on the 26th end (21 all). Craig just snuck in for the win after 29 ends of play winning 25-23.
Rink four: Trevor Sharpham and Mick Nobes had a one-sided affair with Trevor dominating the score board early with a 20-10 lead by the 18th. Trevor winning easily 25-12.
Rink five: Paul Galvin and Jeff Adams were 10 all after 12 ends and the battled continued for another 14 ends with Paul coming out on top winning the match 25-16.
Rink six: Tim Pickstone and Ron McGarry were level after 8 ends (6 all), but then Ron opened up the scoring winning the next 6 ends to put him 21-6 in front. Ron walked away with the win 25-12.
Rink 11: (Social game) Beryl Flanagan, Phil Murray and Graham Scott were level after 5 ends (4 all) against Betsy Thornberry, Robyn Adams and Jocelyn Ballard. Team Ballard soon sorted things out and went on to win by 9 points, 17-8.
Tuesday 17 January 2023
Rink two: Bill Mackey, Ron Hogan and Terry Burke dominated the play against John Mackey, Graham Scott and Kevin Miller. Team Burke was out to a 21-8 lead by the 17th and went on to win easily 27-9.
Rink three: Terry Clark, Ian Warren and Jeff Adams were up 15-8 by the 12th against Robert Raithby, Phillipe Legall and Peter Drew. Team Drew tried their best to fight back but fell short in the end 21-19.
Rink four: Terry Chifley, Ted Parker and Ron McGarry were 13 all after 12 ends against Tony Smith, Garry Cameron and Max Elms. The scores were tied again on two ends, 14th (15 all) and again on the 16th (17 all). Team McGarry just getting home in the end winning 24-22.
Rink five: Jake Shurmer, Peter Ryan and Josh Roberson were 6 all after 5 ends against Robert Thompson, Peter Phegan and Paul Galvin. Both Teams showed signs of brilliance but in the end there can only be one winner with Team Galvin taking the honors 20-14.
Rink six: Ron Hollebone, Mick Burke and Noel Witney were outclassed by the opposition of Geoff Thorn, Greg Hallett and Mick McDonald. Team McDonald were up by 21 by the 16th (25-4) and Team Witney waving the white to go down 30-5.
Rink seven: Paul Jenkins, Jim Clark and Brian Hope were level after 9 ends (7 all) but from there it was Team Hope who had the advantage and went on to win 21-14.
Saturday 21 January 2023
Rink one: Max Elms and Colin Pickstone were behind from the start against Graham Scott and Dave Josh. Team Josh were out to a 27-8 lead by the 17th and cruised home for victory, winning 30-12.
Rink two: Geoff Thorne, Paul Francis and Mick McDonald were level on four occasions against Ron Hollebone, John Findlay and Boof Waddell. With nothing between both teams, it went down to the wire with Team Waddell snatching victory 18-16.
Rink three: Semi-Final Men's Major Singles Championship - Trevor Sharpham and Ron McGarry took 23 ends to find the winner, with Trevor opening the match with a 9-0 score line by the 5th. Trevor went on to win the match 25-13.
Rink four: Semi-Final Men's Major Singles Championship - Craig Bush and Paul Galvin had a one-sided matchup with Paul Galvin leading from the second end to the last after 25 ends Paul won 25-15.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Jim Clark and Mick Sewell were 5 all after 6 ends against John Banning, Phillipe Legall and Peter Zylstra. The lead changed a couple of times with Team Sewell prevailing for the win, 21-14.
Rink six: Peter Mathis, Ian Warren and Noel Witney were down 1-7 against Ted Parker, Andrew Moffatt and Josh Roberson after 7 ends of play. Team Witney fought back to level the match on the 17th (12 all) and again on the 21st end (15 all). The extra end of play gave Team Witney the win 16-15.
Rink seven: Dick Graham and Greg Quartly-Scott were up by 10 points on the 13th (17-7) against Peter Phegan and Gordon Quartly-Scott. Greg Team were lucky in the end to hold off the opposition to win 29-25.
Sunday 22 January 2023 - FINAL - Men's Major Singles Championship
Rink two: Paul Galvin and Trevor Sharpham went all out to find the champion, with Paul taking the early lead 15-8 after 16 ends. Trevor came back to level the match 15 all on the 19th. But after 28 ends of play Trevor came out on top winning 25-20. Congratulations Trevor, 2022 Singles Champion.
Tuesday 24 January 2023
Rink two: Robert Thompson and Max Elms were out to prove a point against Jake Shurmer and Jeff Adams who were down 35-8 by the 18th. Team Elms domination continued for them to take a very easy win, 38-15.
Rink three: Geoff Thorn, Kevin Arrow and Bobby Lindsay opened their match with a 5 point start against Tim Pickstone, Russ McPherson and Noel Witney. Team Witney fought back to take the lead on the 6th and held on from there to take the win 26-14.
Rink four: Tony Smith, Ron Hollebone and Ian Warren had a rut from the 5th to 13th end stuck on 7 points against Terry Clark, Peter Ryan and Terry Burke. Team Burke continued the lead to the end to win 25-10.
Rink five: Peter Mathis, Bill Mackie and Josh Roberson were level on the 13th (11 all) against Phillips Legall, Peter Phegan and Peter Hope. Team Hope pushed ahead and went on to win the match 20-15.
Rink six: Bryce Peard, Jim Clark and Allan Clark were well in front by the 9th (13-3) against Terry Chifley, Ron Hogan and Brian Hope. Team Clark looked to be in the box seat but handed over the lead on the 15th for Team Hope to take the match 24-19.
Rink seven: John Mackie (Swing Bowler), Robert Raithby and Paul Jenkins levelled their match on the 13th (13 all) against John Mackie, Paul Jenkins and Kevin Miller. The scores were level again on the 16th (16 all) and it took something special from Team Jenkins to take the lead and the win 24-16.
Rink eight: Dick Graham and Hugh Brennan were out of sorts and frustrated against John Toole and Peter Drew who were out to a 32-1 lead by the 15th. Team Brennan could not catch a trick and went down in the end 36-12.
Wednesday 25 January 2023
Rink two: Val Zylstra, Jocelyn Ballard and Ron McGarry had a fight on their hands against Robyn Stenhouse, Sue Murray and Allan Clark. With level scores on the 9th (7 all), the game came down to the wire with Team Clark sneaking home the win 16-15.
Rink four: Women's Pairs Championship - Sally Colebatch and Robyn Adams were up 11-0 by the 6th against Liz Draper and Leonie McGarry. Team Adams too good in the end winning 30-11.
Rink six: Gail Howard, Mel Parker and Pauline Clark had to fight also against Beryl Flanagan, Des Sanders and Kerry Lucas. The match had its moments for either side to win, however the match ended in a draw 14 all.
Saturday 28 January 2023
Rink two: John Toole, Terry Clark and Noel Witney were 18 all after 15 ends against Peter Zylstra, Terry James and Jeff Adams. Team Adams switched into overdrive from there and took the easy win 30-21.
Rink three: Phillipe Legall, Peter Hope and Tiger Smith were level on two occasions, (11th - 10 all) and (19th - 15 all) against Ron Hogan, Andrew Moffatt and Josh Roberson. The end came quickly for Team Roberson who went down 18-16.
Rink four: Max Elms, Tony Urza and Lacie Koszta were 4 all after 4 ends of play against Dave Josh, Mick Sewell and Paul Francis. Team Francis tried to keep up but in the end there can only be one winner with Team Koszta winning 23-16.
Rink five: Dennis Harvey, John Finlay and Paul Galvin were up 15-7 by the 11th against Trevor Sharpham, John Hobson and Mick McDonald. After 21 ends of play Team Galvin were winners, 21-16.
Rink six: Greg Cross, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone showed how it is done against Jim Clark, Ron McGarry and Hugh Brennan. The arm chair ride for Team Pickstone started from end one and ended on end 21. Team Pickstone winning 30-6 (in a flogging).
This wraps up a couple of big weeks at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
With the Pennants season soon upon us, teams will practice from next Saturday. We hope that all team members will be able to attend.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 25th January 2023
Game 1, rink 8. Paul Rodenhuis and Junior Flynn Armstrong defeated Jim Grives and Robert Keady with a score of 20-13. Flynn was enjoying his last Wednesday game during the school holidays. He contributed well, in the first four ends, he and Paul were leading 7-nil. Jim and Robert came back to briefly lead at the seventh, but Paul and Flynn maintained their lead for the rest of the game.
Game 2, rink 9. Norm Hayes was skip for Annette Myers and Barry McPherson when they played Denis Oxley, Brian Burke and Annette McPherson. Denis and Co. were level early, but Norm and his crew soon were well in front. From 16-5 in the ninth, then then went on to 24-8 in the fourteenth.
Denis' team reduced the gap somewhat in the closing stages of the game to finish up on 29-18. Game 3, rink 10. Garry Hotham and Anthony Morrissey beat Daniel Prasad and Peter Drew, 28-20.
Daniel and Peter were comfortably in front after six ends, with a score of 11-3. Garry and Anthony had a strong burst over the next eight ends, scoring twenty shots to lead 23-12. Daniel and Peter closed the gap in the last seven ends.
Game 4, rink 11. Bob Lindsay, Phill Murray and John McDonagh had a win over the team of Alby Homer, Bobbie Bourke and Judy Rodenhuis with the score of 27-19. The lead swapped a few times for the first eight ends. From that point, Bob Lindsay's team scored well, including a seven to lead 22-10 after fourteen. Alby's team scored a five in return but not enough to overcome the deficit.
Game 5, rink 12. Ray Noonan, Kevin Miller and Trevor Kellock won easily over the team of John Archer, Tim Pickstone and Marg Miller, with the final score of 23-12. John's team were leading most of the way until the fifteenth end when Shorty's team equalised on 12-all. They then proceeded to take all before them to the twentieth end when the game was called.
Saturday 28th January 2023
Games were played on #1 Green, the first time in months while it was renovated. It was running very nicely.
Game 1, rink 2. Ian Schofield and Phill Murray defeated Ray Noonan and Arch Ledger 23-17. Scoey and Phill were down but took the lead with a four in the seventh end. Shorty and Arch came back briefly, but Scoey and Phill re-took the lead and held it to the end.
Game 2, rink 3. Ron Cambey and James Nau played twenty-eight ends of three-bowl Pairs against Paul Reece and Marg Miller. Ron and James held the lead from the off, with scores 9-3 after seven, 15-9 after thirteen, 20-14 after twenty-one, then finishing on 28-18 after twenty-eight ends.
Game 3, rink 4. A close game resulted with a 22-20 win for Norm Hayes, Ian Shaw and Flynn Armstrong over the team of Jim Grives, Brian Burke and Bruce Rich. It was a game of two halves as Jim's team hit the front in the sixth end and had a score of 19-7 after the fifteenth, then 20-9 after the seventeenth. The last four ends saw Norm, Ian and Flynn come home with a wet sail and thirteen shots to take the win.
Game 4, rink 6. Alby Homer, Garry Hotham and Anthony Morrissey beat Ray Fitzalan, John Archer and Denis Oxley with a score of 25-18. It was close in the first third of the game with scores of 6- and 9-all. Alby's team stretched their lead with the score on 18-10 in the fifteenth; Ray's side came closer, two shots down on 19-17 after twenty-one. They played on for another four ends with Alby's team the winners on 25-18.
Game 5, rink 6. Kevin Miller and Paul Rodenhuis had a good win over Pat Duff and Trevor Kellock in their game of eighteen ends. It was cut short because of the heat, and Pat's back giving out. Kevin and Paul led throughout, from 9-2 after three, 15-8 after nine, 24-15 after sixteen then 24-18 at the end.
Game 6, rink 7. Mick and Louise Hall were untroubled in their win over Bryan Bromfield and Chris Stafford with a score of 20-15. After leading 7-1 after eight ends, then 18-4 after fourteen, they won only another two shots while Brommy and Chris won eleven shots in the closing seven ends.
Learn to Play Bowls
Learn to Play Lawn Bowls for U3A members and Juniors will commence on Friday 3 rd February. These sessions will be held every Friday from 4:00pm to 5:30pm.
