Galvin and Sharpham play out a thrilling championship final at Majellan

Game 3, rink 4. A close game resulted with a 22-20 win for Norm Hayes, Ian Shaw and Flynn Armstrong over the team of Jim Grives, Brian Burke and Bruce Rich. It was a game of two halves as Jim's team hit the front in the sixth end and had a score of 19-7 after the fifteenth, then 20-9 after the seventeenth. The last four ends saw Norm, Ian and Flynn come home with a wet sail and thirteen shots to take the win.