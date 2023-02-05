ANYONE at anytime can go into cardiac arrest, with the survival rate in Australia less than 10 percent, and that is why a Bathurst resident is petitioning to improve these statistics.
When someone's heart stops beating, having quick access to a defibrillator drastically improves their chances of survival.
Owner of Industry Training and Assessment Services Kylie Johnston is pushing to have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) made mandatory in all NSW businesses, and she needs 200,000 signatures to have her plea heard in Parliament.
According to the Heart Foundation, around 25,000 Australians have a cardiac arrest every year, and one local who has experienced first-hand how vital a defibrillator is to someone in cardiac arrest is Patrick Allen.
Mr Allen was the principal of Cathedral Primary School at the time when an elderly gentleman went into cardiac arrest while picking up his grandchild.
And thanks to the quick response of the people around him and the use of an AED, the man survived.
"He came inside from the car so he was waiting in an area where there were a number of other parents waiting, and then he had his heart attack and it was lucky there were a lot of other people around and they came to his aid straight away," Mr Allen said.
"It was fortunate at the time that we had an AED in the office ... One of the parents started on CPR and another parent went and got the AED and applied it.
"The quicker that you can respond the more chance you've got and certainly the AED made all the difference."
Currently, South Australia is the only state in the country that has made it mandatory for all public buildings to have defibrillators, and Kylie Johnston is doing her best to encourage NSW to follow suit.
She has teamed up with the original yellow Wiggle, Greg Page, to help get the petition across the line.
Mr Page went into cardiac arrest while performing on stage, and said he's alive today due to the venue having an AED.
"My life was saved because people were able to do CPR and they had rapid access to an AED," he said.
"It is an AED that resuscitates the person in cardiac arrest in most cases ... so having rapid access to one we know can increase survival rates.
"AEDs have been around for 30 years or more, we know that they work and it's crazy that they're not more legislated for in laws around the world."
In addition encouraging the installation of defibrillators, Ms Johnston and Mr Page are both encouraging people who do have an AED to register them with Heart of the Nation.
This website and app allows users to see where the defibrillators in their area are located and provides directions to the closest one.
With the use of an AED increasing a person's chances of survival by around 60 per cent if they go into cardiac arrest, Ms Johnston and Mr Page think signing the petition is a no-brainer.
"I would urge all Australians to sign the petition because it's a massive step forward in terms of being able to save more lives," Mr Page said.
"We know that when they are rapidly available to people, survival rates can be as high as 65 to 72 per cent. That on it's own should be enough to inspire people to say you know what, a survival rate of 10 per cent from cardiac arrest in Australia at the moment is ridiculously low.
"We can do so much better than that, and we can do better by getting behind this petition to see AEDs legislated in more places."
So sign the electronic petition, people can visit the Parliament of Australia website, and more information can be found on the Heart of the Nation Facebook page.
The petition closes on February 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.