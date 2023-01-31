THE Eglinton Tennis Club have welcomed on a new sponsor for their new season, which got underway on Saturday.
Matty Bowyer and his team at Hen & Bow Expresso Bar are proud new sponsors of this year's 2023 Summer Competition.
Club President Curtis James Booth and match Conveynor 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher are pleased with the sponsorship support from Hen & Bow.
"We are thrilled that one of our former open singles champion Matty Bowyer has come on board for this year's Summer Competition," they said.
We have new logos for the 2023 teams.
They are Brian Dwyer's Flat White, Matt Tree's Mocha, Jason Molkentin's Cappuccinos, Adrian Hotham's Hot Chocolates and Robert Mack's Lattes.
Well folks the opening round played last Saturday was was full of coffee - not champagne - tennis.
The first match saw Brian Dwyer's Flat White side of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Garth Hindmarch, Dwyer Paul Clancy and Toko Tari defeat Jason Molkentin's Cappucchino side of Molkentin, Schumacher, Jason Honeyman, Sarah Tree and Andrew Howarth seven sets to five, 63 games to 58.
The star player in this match was no doubt Tari.
Tari was the only player of the 10 to take to the court to win all of his four sets 6-3, 6-0, 6-1, 7-5.
Team Flat White Captain Dwyer believes Tari's performance in this match was second to none and was in no small way responsible for steering his side to a most captivating victory.
The second match saw Team Latte of Rhett Humphries, Brook Lynch, Harry Dang, Dan Mcleay and James Meares defeat team Hot Chocolate of Rod Schumacher, Adrian Hotham, Kurt Booth, Leo Meares and Jacob White seven sets to five, 59 game to 52.
Dwyer's Flat Whites and Mack's Lattes lead the comp on 10 points, Cappaccinos and Hot Chocolates on five points with Trees Team Mocha yet to score points as they had the bye in round one.
Well folks, a blockbuster of a first round to open proceedings in this years Hen & Bow Expresso Bar summer competition at the biggest little club in the West.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.