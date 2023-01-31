Western Advocate
Tennis Talk | Eglinton Tennis Club's summer competition gets underway

By John Bullock
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 8:00am
THE Eglinton Tennis Club have welcomed on a new sponsor for their new season, which got underway on Saturday.

