FOUR water mains have burst across the city in the past two days, sending thousands of litres of water down the city's drains.
A water main burst late Monday night near the intersection of Durham and Commonwealth streets, followed by another three at different times during the day on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Bathurst Regional Council confirmed its crews were called to three separate incidents on Tuesday including a burst water main at the intersection of Bentick and Rocket streets, along with ones on Peel Street and William Street.
They said detours and traffic control were put in place, with crews working quickly to rectify the problem.
At this stage council, has not said what may have caused the issue or why four mains have experienced problems in such close succession.
