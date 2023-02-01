WESTERN Wildfires will take an undefeated record into the Doug Walters Cup final after comfortably accounting for Central Coast Cyclones in Sunday's last Southern pool match at Lithgow.
Four Wildfires batters retired not out in the 40s as the hosts reached 3-232 at the Tony Luchetti Sportsground before Central Coast were all out for 157.
Stuart Crisp was the top performer among several big Wildfires efforts on the day, picking up an unbeaten 41 before finishing with figures of 3-22 from his 7.3 overs.
It sets up a likely meeting in the final with current Northern pool leaders Tamworth Magpies at a date still to be determined.
"We batted very well. We got off to a really good start in regards to the run rate, and then with the ball Pauly [Morris] got the big wicket of their captain, Mark Austin, who plays for the NSW division one side," Wildfires skipper Shane Broes said.
"We fixed up our line and lengths and began putting the pressure on with dot balls. Once we did that the wickets continued to fall.
"To get that many of our guys retired from our top order was a really good effort."
The Wildfires top order was on fire from the outset of Sunday's game.
Dave Glasson (41 not out) and Russ Gardner (40 not out) reached the 40s for the second time this tournament, while Crisp and Broes (both 41 not out) also got to the mark.
Because of the large number of retirements Wildfires went 199 runs between their first and second dismissals (1-27 and 2-226).
Western finished their 40 overs with a haul of 26 fours and a six.
Central Coast got off to a reasonable start with the bat but once the Wildfires broke the Cyclones' second wicket partnership the game turned in their favour.
Restrictive bowling from Western cranked up the required run rate above nine runs an over with 10 overs to play.
Cyclones went from 1-98 to all out for 157 on the back of that pressure.
Opener John Toohey (46), who initially retired not out, returned to the crease after the rest of his side were dismissed but he couldn't do any more damage as Crisp picked up his wicket.
Broes picked up 2-2 from his four overs after starting his pair with a pair of wicket maidens, while Scott Traves and Chris Sargent also found two wickets each.
Broes said it's an encouraging result ahead of the NSW Veterans State Carnival.
"When we play in the state carnival they're the number one ranked side. They did have a couple of batsmen away, which would have helped them obviously, but I don't believe they were missing much in the bowling, so that's a big plus," he said.
"Getting that sort of score against the number one gives us a bit of confidence going forward."
The NSW Over 50s State Championships will take place from February 27 to March 2.
