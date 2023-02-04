FROM the mid 19th century, the study of the human brain looked at its two hemispheres and the roles of each.
The popular summary of this study is that the left-hemisphere is for language, rationality, and logic, while the right is for creativity and intuition.
Stereotypically, we might call accountants left-brained, while musicians are right-brained.
The relationship between the two hemispheres is more nuanced; the way we are living it out today is having a profound impact on how we live with nature.
During the 21st century, Dr Iain McGilchrist has been at the forefront of hemisphere research.
He has made it something of his life's work to uncover, at least in the west, our left-brained bias.
Next time you are online, you might want to check out Channel McGilchrist.
What has Dr McGilchrist uncovered?
At its best, our brain is a harmony between both hemispheres, each performing their given roles together.
The right hemisphere experiences reality immediately, the whole of it, having a broad and relational awareness of it.
The left hemisphere takes one part of this experience in an attempt to understand it.
If the right is awareness, then the left is attention on one thing at a time.
The left hemisphere, to attend in this way, recreates an aspect of what the right experiences immediately.
What is then supposed to happen is that information gathered by the left is given back to the right so that we might better understand and live the reality we are all a part of.
Unfortunately, today, this giving back has largely broken down.
Generally, we see the world only via the left hemisphere: separate, distinct aspects of life with no real relationship between them.
The right's wholistic and relational vision has been lost to the mainstream.
In short, the left hemisphere is meant to serve the right. Today, the right hemisphere has been sidelined by the left.
We see this, for example, in how scientists and engineers are trained.
Many scientists are sceptical of intuition, engineers may not fully appreciate the organic of life.
The climate crisis is an immediate invitation to see and act differently.
Hopefully, now and in the years ahead, our experience of this crisis will help us to reclaim our whole-brained vision.
How we live on this planet depends on it.
