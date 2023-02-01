ST Pat's Old Boys skipper Adam Ryan has enjoyed being able to call Mat Skinner a teammate during the Saints' Bonnor Cup campaign but now the friends are instead on opposing teams this Sunday.
Ryan's Saints will face Skinner's Newtown Tigers in their second round Western Zone Club Knockout game at Morse Park 1, giving the dup a rare chance to go up against each other on a club level.
Both clubs received a bye through the opening round of the inaugural competition.
The Tigers have been one of the powerhouses of the city's RSL Whitney Cup competition, and currently sit second in the standings.
Thanks to Skinner's time with St Pat's during their Twenty20 campaign they Tigers will have an idea of what the Bathurst side might bring to the table.
Ryan said it's exciting to now face Skinner as an opponent.
"It's a funny one, this game, because Matty has been our marquee for the last few years, so it feels fitting that we play them in the first game," he said.
"We're always touching base, seeing how each other is going, and cheering each other on. It's interesting that we're going up against one another.
"I think it'll be a fun game in that sense. Yes, everyone's out there wanting to win of course, but it should have a good vibe to it.
"We'll be going in blind but he'll be having all these advantages, knowing our team, but it'll be great."
Ryan said that with the way the representative calendar fell this season the club knockout was always an enticing prospect for him and his players.
"The competition's good when you've got teams buying into it. That gives it substance. Plus, our boys are always so keen to play," he said.
"Now that the district season has finished early that allows us to enjoy a bit of extra Sunday cricket. For us, with not being in Bonnor Cup, our schedule has freed up a bit and we don't have as many games as we normally would for this time of year."
Bathurst City will meanwhile chase their second win of the competition when they travel to face RSL Colts at Dubbo's Victoria Park.
Redbacks enjoyed a comfortable opening round victory recently against Cowra Valleys at George Park but they can expect a much tougher assignment in game two.
RSL Colts currently lead the Whitney Cup with 10 wins from 13 games and the squad features the likes of representative stars Marty Jeffrey, Mitch Bower and Anthony Atlee.
In other games this round Orange City plays Dubbo CYMS and the Macquarie Blues go up against Cambridge Cats.
