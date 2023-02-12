PERTHVILLE residents affected by the floods don't want to be forgotten as they continue to rebuild, with one local pushing for an extended levee bank to prevent similar events in the future.
Jullieann Frisby has lived at her Perthville property since 2020, and has experienced multiple floods during that time.
However, none as bad as the flooding event that tore through Bathurst and surrounds in November, 2022, which not only damaged her property but left her house needing serious repairs.
Now as Ms Frisby and many other Perthville residents fork out savings to fix their houses and rebuild their farms, the daunting thought of another flooding event occurring lingers in their minds.
"The poor farmers out there. I could have cried when I walked past all their lucerne flats. They've all lost fences, like I did, and all that kind of stuff," Ms Frisby said.
"We're the last few houses up the Vale Creek, down further they've got levee banks and they're right, but they won't come up to us.
"I'm rebuilding my house, but what's going to happen with the next flood? This is what I want to know.
"I'm pushing it, I'm going to push whoever I have to push because I don't want to go through this again."
Ms Frisby said while this is the first time the floodwater has risen a high as her house, the lower parts of her property often get damaged when Vale Creek floods.
She said though it's just a matter of washing out the sheds for her, it's not as easy for the farmers living nearby who lose crops, fencing and livestock when the floods come through.
"It's about what people go through after the floods. It's being homeless, trying to get some funds from the insurers. It's really stressful," Ms Frisby said.
"What's the point if I do all of this, go through the stress and it happens again?
"It's the levee bank that I'm really fighting for, for everybody. They say it was a one in 100 event, but is it? The way the climate change is going, you just don't know.
"We need levee banks badly. I think other people in Perthville will back me on that."
According to Bathurst Regional Council's manager of technical services Bernard Drum, the original Perthville Flood Study recommended actions on a benefit-cost analysis, with levees only recommended where a tangible communal benefit could be identified.
He said the current levee protects 35 houses and was the final flood mitigation structure adopted under the original Floodplain Management Plan in 1995.
Council is now in the process of planning a new flood study, which will be based on the latest available data, and will review all recommendations and actions from the original 1995 plan.
All residents are encouraged to contribute to this process by providing information to council regarding known flooding events and impacts on properties and infrastructure.
Feedback can be provided at yoursay.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/floodplain-management-plan.
