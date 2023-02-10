A BOUNTY of students from Scots All Saints College are preparing to brave it all by 'walking the plank' of producing and performing a musical.
Students ranging from year seven to twelve will be participating in a modern retelling of the classic musical Pirates of Penzance, with shows beginning on Thursday, February 16.
Not only are students involved in passionate pirate performances, but a crew of students have also been working behind the scenes.
Set design, tech, stage management, lighting, makeup, costuming and orchestral performances are all ways in which students have been able to sink their hooks into the production scene, without being centre stage.
Production director and vocal director Rachel Bate said that she was extremely proud of the students and their hard work throughout the rehearsal process.
"It's been a really fun, creative process," she said.
This process has included devising a modern take on the musical, transforming operatic ballads into soulful songs or rock anthems.
These musical transformations have become all the more exciting, thanks to the help of Dr Jim Coyle, professor of education at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
"We've spun quite a few of the numbers on their head," Ms Bate said.
"It's usually quite a big orchestra, so we've kind of minimised the orchestra and made the orchestra parts a lot more fun to play and a lot easier to play.
"We've also changed the style of some of the songs, so what would have been originally quite a straight song has turned into an ACDC like rock version."
This is to ensure that the retelling fits into the chosen modern theme; contemporary Australia.
"It's an 1890 musical, so it's very dated, and it's got a lot of British jokes ... so we've kind of revitalised it into an Australian contemporary production," Ms Bate said.
"There's a lot of wool shed references and a lot of iconic Australian musical references like Strictly Ballroom and Boy from Oz."
As well as changing the theme to fit with contemporary Australia, the production also highlights some important current issues.
"There's a line in the show that is 'I don't know whose ancestors they were, but I know whose ancestors they are,' ... and we've kind of done this clever thing where we have projected an image of a boomerang on the stage at that moment," Ms Bate said.
"It's a very subtle but powerful nod to us understanding where we have come from and what our heritage is, and giving the kids insight into that."
The shows will run from the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) over three days beginning on Thursday, February 16.
There will be one performance on the Thursday evening, one performance on the evening of Friday 17, with two shows on Saturday 18.
Tickets are available online via the BMEC website, and are also available at the door.
