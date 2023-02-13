Bats are back for the summer, but just how many there are is the question

IF the hot days weren't a sure enough sign that summer is here, the arrival of the flying foxes in Machattie Park are.
The animals, also referred to as bats, have returned to the park in large numbers, filling the trees and making quite a bit of noise.
It was back in the 2017-18 summer that flying foxes in the park became cause for concern.
Thousands of them were roosting in Machattie Park, prompting calls for them to be removed due to fears that they were damaging the trees and the park in general.
Council received funding to clean up the park and create its Flying Fox Camp Management Plan.
In late 2018, council considered an option to deter and disperse the animals, but ultimately decided it wouldn't be worth the $500,000 gamble.
Flying foxes have continued to return to the park in the subsequent summers, but not in the high numbers seen in 2017-18.
At this stage, mayor Robert Taylor said council doesn't know how many bats are in the park, nor if the numbers are at worrying levels.
Staff do plan to find out, though.
"Bathurst Regional Council participates in the National Flying-fox Monitoring Program, coordinated in NSW by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, to help us improve our understanding of flying-fox population trends, and better manage their conservation and impacts on communities," Cr Taylor said.
"The next flying-fox or budharu (the Wiradjuri word for the flying-fox) census will be undertaken by council staff and community volunteers from Thursday, February 16 to Saturday, February 18, 2023.
"This census will also give council a more accurate picture of the population of flying-fox/budharu in Machattie Park."
Should they be found to be in significant and concerning numbers, he said council will respond with actions that are in line with its adopted Flying-Fox Camp Management Plan.
In the meantime, he suggested visitors to Machattie Park could actually embrace their presence and take the time to observe them.
"Enjoy the opportunity to observe Australia's largest flying mammal and a threatened keystone species - the grey-headed flying-fox - in the heart of our city," he said.
"Flying-foxes/budharu are incredibly important for the reproduction, regeneration and dispersal of native plants in our country."
This year, council will be giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the animals.
On March 17, it will host an event called Bat Night @ Machattie Park.
The two-hour event will feature educational talks by Matthew Mo and Libby Timmiss, who are ecologists with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, along with a guided wildlife tour of Machattie Park's seasonal flying-fox/budharu colony before watching the splendour of a flying-fox/budharu fly-out on sunset.
"Join us to find out more about these incredible native animals and how vitally important they are to the survival of our great Australian bushland forests," Cr Taylor said.
"Learn more about the important ecological role that flying-foxes/budharu play in our environment, and what Bathurst Regional Council is doing to ensure the survival of this vulnerable species."
While it is a free event, bookings are essential and can be made through Eventbrite.
Although council is encouraging people to view the flying-foxes and learn more about them, Cr Taylor said people should never touch them.
"Australian bat lyssavirus can only be transmitted to humans when infected flying fox saliva comes into contact with human tissue through an open wound or mucus membrane, e.g. eyes, nose and mouth. Therefore it is very important that flying foxes are not handled," he said.
"Humans are not exposed to the virus if flying foxes fly overhead or feed or roost in Machattie Park. Nor is it spread through droppings or urine, or if one plays or walks near the flying fox colony."
If a flying-fox is injured or distressed, contact WIRES on 1300 094 737.
Any deceased flying-foxes in Machattie Park should be brought to the attention of council. Do not handle the deceased animal yourself.
