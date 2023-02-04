AS a child, Matt Goldman had dreamed of being a firefighter.
Now, decades later, he is the recipient of a rare medal for outstanding service during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.
He came to the profession in his mid 20s, joining Fire and Rescue NSW in 1998, and quickly realised his childhood instincts were right.
"It's one of those childhood dreams. You try a few different jobs when you're younger, and I was 24 when I joined Fire and Rescue NSW," he said.
"As soon as I joined, I knew I'd found the perfect job for me.
"The work itself, the camaraderie, the friendship, just makes it a unique place to work."
He has risen through the ranks over the last 25 years and is now the acting Superintendent of the Hunter and Central West, which covers an area larger than the entire country of Denmark.
Acting Superintendent Goldman has worked all across the state during his quarter-century with FRNSW.
In the early 2000s, he worked at the Bathurst fire station, with his career also taking him to the big city and places such as Tamworth, Armidale and Glen Innes, before he returned to familiar territory 18 months ago.
"I've been all over the state and am back at Bathurst now," he said.
As a firefighter, acting Superintendent Goldman has seen some devastating scenes in his lifetime, but nothing compares to the Black Summer bushfires.
NSW was going through one of the worst droughts in the state's history. It was dry and hot, and the temperatures were rising.
It was a perfect storm for severe fires.
The fire season began in July, 2019 and by time it ended in March, 2020, there had been more than 11,400 bush and grass fires across NSW, burning 5.5 million hectares - or 6.2 per cent - of the state.
There were 2448 homes destroyed and 26 lives lost in the fires, six of which were those of firefighters.
The Black Summer bushfires were determined to be the worst bushfire season ever recorded in NSW.
Acting Superintendent Goldman remembers it clearly.
"Our organisation was stretched. Everyone had to do new roles, learn new jobs and skills. It was a very busy time for us," he said.
He spent about three months of that bushfire season at the Glen Innes Fire Control Centre, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters, serving as strike team leader.
He was also the deputy incident controller of the fires occurring in that part of the state, and for a time served as a safety officer.
"As the months went on, we all sort of changed jobs and roles," he said.
"During that period, we had help from interstate and from Canada; Canadian firefighters came to help us.
"It was an effort, not just by our organisation, but all state government departments really kicked in and helped in that period."
He saw the toll those fires took on communities that were facing the prospect of losing everything and, in particular, the firefighters that were putting their lives on the line to respond to the disaster.
"There were definitely times where firefighters were put at risk, trying to assist members of their community," he said.
"That was something that we probably don't get all the time. Every day we were losing houses and we had new threats happening.
"Where I was at in Glen Innes, I think one day we had 18 different fires, and that's just one fire control centre."
He said "everyone was relieved" when it started to rain towards the end of that fire season.
The rain didn't wash away the memories of what they'd faced, though.
Communities, firefighting agencies and the government all remember their courage, dedication and sacrifice to protect people, property and the environment.
That's why firefighters in the region, including acting Superintendent Goldman, in January were honoured with the National Emergency Medal.
The medal was introduced in 2011 and has only been presented after four other declared emergencies: the 2009 Black Saturday fires, the 2010-11 Queensland floods and Cyclone Yasi, Cyclone Debbie in 2017, and the 2019 Townsville flood.
Acting Superintendent Goldman was proud to receive the rare medal and to see it handed out to more than 20 other FRNSW personnel from the Central West who, like him, had been part of the Black Summer response.
"I think it's a good reward for all our staff who really put themselves out there for months on end," he said.
"I think it's well deserved and the staff who received those medals should be really proud of their actions."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.