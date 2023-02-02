SOMETIMES it's not a question of whether a horse will win a race but how much they'll win by.
That was the case for Chris and Anthony Frisby's star juvenile Our Sunset Delight at Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night.
Our Sunset Delight ($1.18), who was fourth in a Group 2 during his previous start in October, barely got out of first gear during a comfortable victory in the Stu Valentine 4 Bloodstock Ins Pace (2,260 metres).
The son of Art Major didn't disappoint in the opening event of the meeting, leading all the way and easing to the line to win by seven metres over Darabont ($13, Mat Rue) and Frontier ($17, Brett Hutchings).
Our Sunset Delight was sent out at very short odds for his first up run as a three-year-old, which came as no surprise given the company he's previously raced in.
He finished fifth in last year's Group 1 Bathurst Gold Crown and team Frisby have their sights set on a return to the carnival in the upcoming Gold Chalice, along with other major three-year-old events.
"We were worried about putting him in after backing up from a trial on Monday but it panned out beautifully. It's nice that he was able to have an easy run first up," winning driver Anthony Frisby said.
"He's paid up for the Gold Crown Carnival and hopefully we'll be off to the derbies when they come around. We've got a bit of time to place him so hopefully we're able to get another run in before going off to that. We'll just see what races are around."
Our Sunset Delight put in a little bit of early work to cross Darabont for the lead in Wednesday's race but was able to enjoy a comfortable 32-second opening quarter.
No pressure was applied from the rest of the field, so when Frisby's colt ripped off closing quarters of 28.2 and 28.3 no-one could go with him.
Our Sunset Delight looked to have plenty left in the tank as he crossed the line in a winning mile rate of 1:58.4.
Frisby said the most encouraging thing to take away from the run was that there's still room for the colt to improve his focus.
"He was a bit funny in front, and was a bit casual. He had his ear plugs out but he did go across the line pretty nice," he said.
"He always does what he needs to do when he's left alone but he went nice without having a gut buster. If he had something outside of him putting the pressure on then that would have been fantastic."
The NSW Derby Final will take place on Miracle Mile final night on March 4, with the Gold Crown Carnival finals to follow on March 25.
