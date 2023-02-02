Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Our Sunset Delight shows his class to win his first up run at Bathurst Paceway with ease

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 2 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SOMETIMES it's not a question of whether a horse will win a race but how much they'll win by.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.