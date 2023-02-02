PATIENTS visiting the emergency department (ED) continue to experience long waiting times, with the public health system still under immense pressure after no significant changes in the last 12 months.
According to Australian Medical Association (AMA) president Professor Steve Robson, the country's hospital workplaces are in crisis, and Bathurst is no different.
The latest statistics released by AMA show very little change has occurred in public hospitals in the last 12 months, and Bathurst general practitioner (GP) Dr Pav Phanindra says these statistics are reflected in Bathurst.
"There's been no changes, the results are very similar," Dr Pav said.
"Still obviously the hospital is under stress, and it's throughout the country. Based on the AMA report, nothing much has changed."
The AMA's 'Clear the Logjam' campaign released score cards and 'traffic light' ratings for all public hospitals across Australia earlier this week, with Bathurst only receiving one 'green light' out of the five emergency department categories.
According to the results, one in five patients admitted to the emergency department as a category two [emeregncy] are not being treated within the clinically recommended time of 10 minutes.
The results for urgent [category three] and semi-urgent [category four] were also similar, and Dr Pav believes addressing the GP shortage will alleviate a lot of pressure in hospitals' emergency departments.
"Getting the general practice sorted and allowing people to get their general practice issues sorted out at GPs, and helping them to do their assessments and helping them to manage people in the community would make a really big difference," Dr Pav said.
"That will stop the increased presentation to emergency which will help the emergency department to focus more on acutely ill patients, which basically means that the pressure on the hospital system is going to be reduced."
The other contributing factor to overrun EDs is elective surgeries, which Bathurst scored highly in for urgent and semi-urgent situations.
However, as elective surgeries return to normalcy following COVID disruptions, this means that more beds are being taken up in the hospitals.
This is why Dr Pav believes the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre would be a great addition to the city.
"It would have a huge impact, absolutely," he said.
"It's going to be an expanded hospital, there'll be more staffing, there'll be more activity which basically means there'll be more people coming down to work and operate. It would be fantastic."
While AMA release an annual report, NSW Health conduct separate quarterly reports, with the latest available information also showing patients across the board experience long wait times before being treated or admitted in the emergency department.
The latest report from NSW Health - looking at October to December 2022 - is yet to be released.
