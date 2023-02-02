Western Advocate
Health

Bathurst Hospital emergency department scores low in AMA report

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst general practitioner Dr Pav Phanindra says more GPs will help alleviate emergency department pressure. Picture by Amy Rees

PATIENTS visiting the emergency department (ED) continue to experience long waiting times, with the public health system still under immense pressure after no significant changes in the last 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.