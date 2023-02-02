HE'S back and he's got unfinished business - after guiding St Pat's to last year's under 18s Tom Nelson Premiership grand final Matt Dunn has returned as coach and he's got a title in mind.
The Saints went on a remarkable run of 11 straight victories to qualify for the 2022 grand final, but it was the Nyngan Tigers who prevailed 26-12 in the physical and at times fiery decider.
While Dunn said he "couldn't be prouder" after losing that decider, he and his players were "gutted".
That's why he was quick to put his hand up to coach the under 18 Saints once more. The club's officials were also keen to give him another chance.
"One hundred percent I feel like there's unfinished business, you set out to win, that's the expectation, and falling just short I think for myself and those older boys who are returning, there's that element of we didn't quite get it done," he said.
"For the 16s coming through, they want to win the comp too, that's what they set out for last year and like us, they fell short as well.
"So I think with both age groups coming through there is unfinished business and for me, as a coach, you set out to win the comp and didn't quite get there.
"We made the big dance, we just fell short to a good Nyngan."
Though there are the inevitable squad changes that come with an under 18s outfit, Dunn has still retained a solid core from season 2022.
Second rower Henry Oates, fullback Alex Davies, centre Jaccob Kelleher and winger Dylan Branda are amongst those who still qualify for under 18s.
"I've got eight boys back from last year and of those eight boys, seven were already in the starting team," he said.
"I've got two props, Riley O'Loughlin and Justin Hodgson, that I had in under 18s a couple of years ago that have both returned too, one from injury and one who has moved back, so I'll have 10 18-year-olds.
"So we'll have those boys to lead the charge and hopefully the 16s can lift off the back of them.
"They've started training really well and they're very close knit this group, which is fantastic."
As well as those returning players, there will be a handful of graduates from last season's under 16 Saints as well.
Those under 16s finished their Group 10 Junior Rugby League competition in third place last year, falling 16-0 to Mudgee in the preliminary final.
Dunn is excited to see what they can do in the Western-wide senior competition.
"Those 16s, they have been a quality side for the last couple of years, so there are some real quality individuals coming through there," he said.
"I think it will be quite a strong team, but we'll see how we go. A new season brings a lot a changes and a lot of challenges, so we'll have to see what those other sides have got."
Aside from going one better than last year and claiming the Tom Nelson Premiership trophy as the best under 18s outfit in the Western region, Dunn has another immediate goal.
It's making sure his squad is up to scratch in terms of fitness and making a better start to their campaign than in 2022 when the Saints lost five of their first seven games.
"We probably lacked a little bit of fitness those first few rounds when we got beaten at the back end of games," Dunn said.
"I know we went on a run of winning 11 games, but just our fitness at the start of the season probably hurt us a little bit at the back end of games.
"When we lost a few in a row, we got beaten in those last few minutes. We were playing 50 minutes in a 60 minute game and being beaten in those last 10 minutes.
"Injuries can impact things too, so we just want to make sure that everyone is fit and healthy. We'll fix up those few things."
The Saints are not actually drawn to play Nyngan during the regular season, with their crossover games against Group 11 based clubs being against Dubbo CYMS, Parkes and Wellington.
They will open their campaign on the weekend of April 22-23 with a home game against Dubbo CYMS.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.