CONSTRUCTION is continuing at the new Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC), with the facility expected to be open in the coming months.
BARC will be a purpose-built facility, located in Hampden Park Road, that is designed to provide temporary accommodation for lost or abandoned domestic animals, including dogs and cats.
It will replace the existing Bathurst Small Animal Pound on Vale Road and will significantly increase the capacity of the city's pound.
Bathurst Regional Council had hoped it would be possible to have the new facility open before the end of 2022, but there have been some delays to the project.
Now, mayor Robert Taylor says BARC is expected to be operational in April, 2023, with just a few more steps in the construction process to go.
"The administration building and cattery is nearly complete," he said.
"The installation of fencing and gates for the covered and outdoor exercise areas at the dog kennel building will commence soon.
"Landscaping works will commence in March."
While the building works are still in progress, the staff that will run the facility have already been locked in.
Cr Taylor said a new coordinator for BARC has been employed, along with animal attendants to assist in animal care and the broader operations of the new facility.
"Council is fortunate to have a team of skilled and dedicated staff who are working at our current pound and are very eager to move into the new facility," he said.
The old Vale Road pound will continue to be utilised after BARC opens, allowing for the staff to move any animals in their care at the time from one site to the other.
"There will be a transition period where both facilities are operating for a short period of time," Cr Taylor said.
"Council's aim is to have as many animals as possible find their forever home before the move to the new BARC facility.
"... If relocation is necessary for any animal, council has suitably equipped vehicles to ensure the safe transport of the animals to BARC."
Members of the community interested in adopting new pet can view the animals currently available by visiting council's website.
Alternatively, council regularly posts information about animals available for adoption on its Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.