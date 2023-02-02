HUNDREDS of fans from all over Australia flocked to the Track to Town event to catch a glimpse of the cars and drivers of the LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour.
Eager racing enthusiasts travelled from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and even as far as Port Douglas to be a part of the electric atmosphere along George, and Russell Street this morning.
12 Hour fanatics had the opportunity to meet and greet some of the biggest names in the industry, including Grand Prix motorcycle racing world champion Valentino Rossi.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The Track to Town event also saw the opportunity for fans and race-goers to enjoy a sausage sizzle, or to get their hands on a free flag and other race merchandise.
The official events will begin on Friday, February 3, with the main event taking place on Sunday, February 5.
