JAMIE Whincup is no stranger to the Bathurst 12 Hour but his upcoming fifth attempt at the endurance classic will have a different feel.
This Sunday's 12 Hour will be the seven-time Supercars champion's first attempt at the event since retiring from the sport full-time, but his extra time away from the track hasn't lessened his desire for success.
Ahead of what will be his first Bathurst 12 Hour since 2020, Whincup said it's great to still have chances to drive in some of the year's biggest endurance events.
"It's a fantastic part of our sport that you can retire from full-time but not go full cold turkey," he said.
"Opportunities like GT racing and the enduros is fantastic for people like myself. We can still do five or six events a year ... and it's good being able to wind down. I really enjoy these sorts of events."
Whincup will join Richie Stanaway and Prince Jefri Ibrahim as part of a Class A Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry that will be one of the favourites among the eight entries in that class.
However, this won't just be a car with class-winning ambitions, but one with an eye on the overall prize.
Whincup has a strong record at the Bathurst 12 Hour that he's looking to maintain.
He won his first ever attempt at the race in 2017 when driving a Ferrari 488 GT3 alongside Craig Lowndes and Toni Vilander.
He's never finished outside of the overall top four in the 12 Hour.
Whincup's entry was the second car entered into this year's event by Triple Eight Race Engineering, following on from the Class A Pro entry of Shane Van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney and Maximilian Gotz.
The four-time Bathurst 1000 winner has taken up team principal duties with Triple Eight, which leaves him with one eye on the track and the other on the logistics of the team.
"We've got one eye looking at our Supercar program, trying to get two Gen3 cars built to get on the track, so we've got all our crew here this weekend to make sure we can get the best possible result," Whincup said.
"We're looking forward to the turnout, and the international turnout is fantastic. We've got our work cut out for us but we back ourselves and we'll put our head down and see if we can get both cars somewhere there or thereabouts.
"We feel that we've got two strong cars. We've got a full pro car of course, with both Broc and Shane and Maxy Gotz - it doesn't get much better than that.
"We're confident that we can get ourselves in the mix as well. If we have a good run then hopefully we're right there in the end as well."
There's not a drop of rain predicted between now and the main event.
Whincup isn't certain that's going to lead to lightning quick times, but he finds the change in conditions refreshing.
"It feels strange being in Bathurst without any rain. Feels a bit different from the last 12 months," he said.
"We do enjoy seeing the sun out. There won't be any wet running but I don't believe the track will be that fast because of the temperature, but we don't need it that fast. We just want to be slightly quicker than everyone else."
